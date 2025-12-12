Boston Blue: Here's Our S01E08: "In the Name of the Father…" Preview

Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) see their investigation into a botched robbery take a personal turn in tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue. But as you're about to see from the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S01E08: "In the Name of the Father, And of the Son …," that's far from the only issue at play. Additionally, we have an official overview and image gallery for December 19th's S01E09: "Collateral Damage."

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 8 & 9 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 8: "In the Name of the Father, And of the Son …" – Danny and Lena's investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae's boundaries. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah face rising tensions with Boston's firefighters, and Sarah clashes with boyfriend Seth over family discipline. Directed by Bridget Moynahan, with a story by John Dove.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 9: "Collateral Damage" – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah's anger over his father's death threatens to unravel fragile family ties. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Estevan.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

