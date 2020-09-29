BTS Performs "Idol"; Jams "Dynamite" with The Roots, Jimmy Fallon

If one night of BTS is good, then a week's worth of BTS would be pretty great then, right? With that somewhat rhetorical question in mind, Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show kicked off the first day of "BTS Week"- and they did it in a way that set a high bar for the rest of the week. Just in case you need to get brought up to speed, each night will feature a unique performance (or two, as you're about to see) as well as comedy sketches and a virtual interview with Fallon (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be the lead guests on Wednesday, September 30th).

Okay, so enough talk because if you're reading this then we know you want to get to the music. First up, BTS performs a very cool take on "Dynamite" with none other than Fallon and The Roots. Following that, BTS kicks off its week of special performances with a strong take on "Idol."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXFkjMNXfpY Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: IDOL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXFkjMNXfpY)

"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," Fallon said was the week-long event was first announced. "Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what's better than one night with BTS … a full week!" We're not surprised by the move: having first appeared on the late-night talk-variety in 2018, the South Korean pop band scored the most social media-friendly episode in the history of The Tonight Show with their February 2020 appearance and performances throughout New York City.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. The Tonight Show normally tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.