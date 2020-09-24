Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 5 Ways a Snyder Cut Could Improve the Series

A lot of bad things have happened in 2020, but one that pretty much makes up for all of it is the fact that earlier this year, Warner Bros finally agreed to release the Snyder Cut, a version of the failed 2017 film Justice League that restores the original vision of director Zack Snyder. Snyder had to leave the film before production was finished due to a personal tragedy, and alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon took over with the promise of staying true to Snyder's Vision. However, instead of doing that, Whedon replaced all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah," something that not only made a mortal enemy of Cyborg actor Ray Fisher but also basically ruined the movie, causing it to bomb at the box office and causing DC Films President Jon Berg to pay the ultimate price.

Yes, it's true that Zack Snyder will finally have the opportunity to show the world why The Snyder Cut should have been released all along next year, but personally, hardcore Zack Snyder fans like myself, a group colloquially-known as Snyderbronies, deserve more than just fixing Justice League. Since Joss Whedon ruined Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's only fair that Snyder should get his own chance to rethink Whedon's own masterpiece: Buffy the Vampire Slayer. That hit television series ran for seven series, spawning spinoffs in the form of comics, videogames, novels, and more. But it could have been so much bigger if, instead of Whedon, it had a true visionary like Zack Snyder at the helm.

I know that revenge isn't a good enough motivator to get an entire television series remade, plus I need to deliver on the listicle promised in the headline of this article, so, my fellow Snyderbronies, I've come up with five ways Zack Snyder could improve Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a Snyder Cut.

The entire show would be like Season 6: While Whedonbronies may feel differently, I think every Snyderbrony that watched Buffy the Vampire Slayer can agree that Season 6 was the best season of the show. Buffy moping all the time, Dawn having a cleptomania problem, all the characters being mean to each other and having bad attitudes, Buffy engaging in casual, self-destructive, and degrading sex acts with Spike, Giles abandoning his responsibilities, and all the other great, grim and gritty stuff that happened during Season 6 set it apart as the superior If Zack Snyder had his way, every season would have been like Season 6, and the show would be better for it.

Giles could impart real wisdom on Buffy: Everyone knows that Giles was more like a father figure than a watcher to Buffy, but Joss Whedon has a pretty strange idea of the kind of things a father is supposed to teach his children. I can't recall a single episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer where Giles imparted the kind of wisdom on Buffy that Pa Kent did to Superman in Man of Steel. If Zack Snyder released a Snyder Cut of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Giles would probably be killed off in Season 2 at the latest, and it would have happened because he told Buffy that it's more important to protect her secret identity than it would be to save him from vampires.

Faith would be the 'real" Slayer: I think that any Snyderbronie who watched Season 3 of Buffy probably realizes that Faith made a better Slayer than stupid Buffy. I mean, to paraphrase Snyder's thoughts on superheroes, you have to be "living a f**king dream world" to think that Slayers in the real world wouldn't murder people and commit atrocities. "Wake the f**k up!"

Angel would realize it's better without a soul: This one is a no-brainer. If Zack Snyder made Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel never would have gotten his soul back. Once Angel became Angelus, he was the badass, bloodthirsty (literally) antihero that Snyderbronies love. Just like Snyder's version of Superman was far superior to the version from the old movies with Christopher Reeve, Angel would be better in a Snyder Cut of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well. The spinoff TV show would probably still be on the air today.

Hell, the whole show would probably take place in the Wishverse: Come to think of it, there pretty much already is a Snyder Cut of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: the alternate universe that started in the Season 3 episode The Wish when Cordelia accidentally created a nightmare world with Anyanka after Xander cheated on her with Willow. In that universe, Vampires ruled Sunnydale, Buffy was a badass Slayer with a bad attitude who lived in Cleveland, Xander and Willow were vampires, and at the end pretty much everyone ended up dead. That sounds like a much more interesting show than the one we got, at least from a Synderbronie perspective.

So what do you think, fellow Snyderbronies? Should we campaign for Zack Snyder to remake Buffy the Vampire Slayer with his own vision? Personally, I think it's only fair.