Burn Notice: Bruce Campbell Nudges Revival Idea (You Listening, NBC?)

With NBC reviving Royal Pains, Bruce Campbell doesn't see why the Jeffrey Donovan-starring Burn Notice shouldn't be in the conversation.

With all the news of legacy sequel shows and revivals, Bruce Campbell was inspired to post on social media to revive another beloved show from his past. Before you ask, NO, it wasn't Ash vs. Evil Dead, but Burn Notice, which ran on USA Network from 2007-2013. Jumping on the news of Burn Notice's original lead-in series Royal Pains revival at NBC, Campbell wrote, "Okay, Suits is a go. Now this. Burn Notice reboot anyone?"

Created by Matt Nix, Burn Notice starred Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westin, a former spy who was fired and cut off from the legitimate world by the agency he used to work for. Trapped in Miami, Westen decides to become a private investigator while unraveling the mystery of who "burned" him. The series also starred Gabrielle Anwar as Fiona Glenanne, Michael's ex and a former IRA fighter, who reconnects with him in Miami and serves as his firearms and explosives supplier.

Campbell plays Sam Axe, an aging retired covert operative and former Navy SEAL, who is Michael's right-hand man and best friend. Michael relies on Sam's contacts and resources. Sam survives and makes do by mooching off Miami's socialite elite and living the high life with little resources to his name. The series also starred Sharon Gless, who played Madeline Westin, Michael's mother, and season four addition Coby Bell, who played counter-intelligence expert Jesse Porter, who was unwittingly burned by Michael while working with him.

Burn Notice ran for seven seasons in the USA, with Campbell starring in a series' prequel film, The Fall of Sam Axe, which was released between seasons four and five. There are also five tie-in novels from Tod Goldberg released from 2008-2011. Campbell's most recent projects are the Peacock supernatural thriller Hysteria! and an appearance on the Prime Video animated series Invincible. You can stream all of Burn Notice on Hulu.

