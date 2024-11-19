Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie: Mike Flanagan Offers Update on Stephen King Series Adapt

Mike Flanagan had some great news to share about the writers' room for his upcoming Amazon series adapt of Stephen King's Carrie.

It was back in October when the news came down that director Mike Flanagan and bestselling author Stephen King were teaming up for an eight-episode Prime Video series adaptation of King's classic 1974 novel Carrie. At the time, the report noted that a writers' room was being opened, meaning that folks were looking to start on the project sooner rather than later. Well, we've got an update to pass along, and it comes from an excellent source – Flanagan. On Bluesky earlier today, Flanagan was discussing how he has moved on from "The Haunting" universe ("that chapter of my life is closed") and how his upcoming series (let's not forget that he and Trevor Macy are also tackling King's "The Dark Tower," too) are "an absolutely blast."

After noting that Carrie was up first, Flanagan reassured a fan that he was working on this and "The Dark Tower" at the same time. But the big surprise from Flanagan was just how far along things are at this point. Much like the person on social media that he responded to, we were under the impression that production was in its early stages – but that is definitely not the case in terms of the writers' room. "We are 6 weeks into the writers room!" Flanagan noted, sharing some unexpected good news.

Though other adaptations and follow-ups would follow, in terms of adapting King's coming-of-age story, most thoughts turn to Brian De Palma's 1976 Carrie, with Sissy Spacek (Carrie White) and the late Piper Laurie (Margaret White) still earning praise for the depth and intensity of their respective performances. In terms of what came after, we had 1999's The Rage: Carrie 2, followed by 2002's television film starring Angela Bettis – which was meant to serve as a backdoor pilot for a series that never happened. In 2013, Chloë Grace Moretz played the title character in a remake stemming from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lawrence D. Cohen and produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Screen Gems.

