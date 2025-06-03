Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie Series Begins Filming in 2 Weeks; Flanagan on Casting Howell

Mike Flanagan discussed casting Summer H. Howell in his series adaptation of Stephen King's novel Carrie and offered a production update.

On Monday, we learned that Summer H. Howell ("Chucky" films) and Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) were set for the lead role and the series regular role of Sue Snell, respectively, in director Mike Flanagan's (Midnight Mass) series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie. In addition, we learned that the series will also star Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his film The Life of Chuck, Flanagan offers some insight into the casting process that led to Howell being cast – and how there's more casting news on the way.

"I think we looked at 1,800 different candidates for that role," Flanagan shared. "It was an exhaustive process." But it sounds like the time and effort were more than worth it. "I think we ended up with the right actor for the part," Flanagan said. "It took a long time to find her, and I can't wait for people to see what she's doing, because it's unlike anything that anyone's ever done with the part before." Flanagan offered an update on when filming will kick off and clarified that more casting news was coming. "That's a partial list. There are a number more who are waiting in the wings to be announced," he added. "We start shooting in two weeks. So I'm very tired, but very excited to get back to it."

With filming set to start in Vancouver in June, the streaming series adaptation is being described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers." Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, directing some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

Though other adaptations and follow-ups would follow, in terms of adapting King's coming-of-age story, most thoughts turn to Brian De Palma's 1976 Carrie, with Sissy Spacek (Carrie White) and the late Piper Laurie (Margaret White) still earning praise for the depth and intensity of their respective performances. In terms of what came after, we had 1999's The Rage: Carrie 2, followed by 2002's television film starring Angela Bettis – which was meant to serve as a backdoor pilot for a series that never happened. In 2013, Chloë Grace Moretz played the title character in a remake stemming from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lawrence D. Cohen and produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Screen Gems. Flanagan and Trevor Macy are also in the midst of tackling an adaptation of King's epic "The Dark Tower saga," one that will incorporate series and films.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!