Well, we can't say we didn't see this coming- and we're pretty sure Charmed star Sarah Jeffery knew it, too. In a nutshell, another wave of passive-aggressive/not-so-passive-aggressive shade came the way of The CW's Charmed reboot from two members of the old cast, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan. Not really big fans of the new series since they felt they were "disrespected" by the production from the start, the duo had been laying low with other distractions (like getting into a nasty online political debate that got real personal, real fast with Alyssa Milano).

But then a video surfaced of McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan that saw McGowan saying the new series "sucks" before admitting she hasn't watched it while Holly Marie Combs Ryan laughs along before then attempting to imply that she didn't hear what McGowan originally said. The video found its way to Jeffery, who took to Twitter to call out both McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan for the "sad and quite frankly pathetic" way the two acted in the video. Jeffery continued by hoping that the actresses "find happiness elsewhere" that doesn't involve "putting down other WOC," and she would be "embarrassed" if she behaved the way McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan did.

Well, Holly Marie Combs Ryan wasn't going to sit around and let Jeffery call her out in public for a video she posted publically taking a cheap shot at Jeffery's show, because somewhere in all of this? Holly Marie Combs Ryan feels like she's been wronged, and is being treated unfairly. Now, let's summarize where things stand: Holly Marie Combs Ryan and Rose McGowan posted a video taking a cheap shot at a show they have a bit of a collective history taking cheap shots at. Good so far? Okay, so then Jeffery reposts the video as proof and calls them out for what's in the video. Still good? Okay, so that means… Holly Marie Combs Ryan is being attacked?!?

Because that's sure how it seems in Holly Marie Combs Ryan's response tweet, where Holly Marie Combs Ryan seems to have forgotten that a video does exist and that there's been a track record of this sort of thing because she is in full-on "victim" mode here. Our favorite part? The follow-up tweet where Holly Marie Combs Ryan messages that there are "more important things happening in the world" in a way that almost makes you forget that she's taking the "high road" from a "low road" of her own making. Now that's a helluva' public relations shell game- unfortunately, social media comes with receipts.

That's some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

There's more important things happening in the world. Carry on. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

Interestingly, Jeffery seems to be as confused by the hypocritical irony at play as we are, retweeting a follower's observations that ring along the same lines as ours:

So wait a minute, you're going to start something, record it, make it public and then when you get called out for being wrong suddenly there are more important things in the world? https://t.co/TTsXEEc85h pic.twitter.com/VMJg0IR0Bg — Leticia (@leticia_creates) October 13, 2020

For her part, Jeffery also tweeted an image of the day her dad met Shannen Doherty while he was a stand-in on-set during production on a project. Apparently, Doherty was "thrilled" for Jeffery and her co-stars, and "sent her love":

In other news, my dad met the lovely @DohertyShannen on set once whilst standing in. He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed one (pre-covid!). He told me she was so kind, thrilled for us, and excited to take a picture. She sent her love. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/io3DhalZZY — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

Here's a look at Jeffery's original tweet response to the video:

1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y'all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020