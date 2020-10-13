Charmed Shocker: Combs Ryan Response to Sarah Jeffery NOT an Apology

Well, we can't say we didn't see this coming- and we're pretty sure Charmed star Sarah Jeffery knew it, too. In a nutshell, another wave of passive-aggressive/not-so-passive-aggressive shade came the way of The CW's Charmed reboot from two members of the old cast, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan. Not really big fans of the new series since they felt they were "disrespected" by the production from the start, the duo had been laying low with other distractions (like getting into a nasty online political debate that got real personal, real fast with Alyssa Milano).

But then a video surfaced of McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan that saw McGowan saying the new series "sucks" before admitting she hasn't watched it while Holly Marie Combs Ryan laughs along before then attempting to imply that she didn't hear what McGowan originally said. The video found its way to Jeffery, who took to Twitter to call out both McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan for the "sad and quite frankly pathetic" way the two acted in the video. Jeffery continued by hoping that the actresses "find happiness elsewhere" that doesn't involve "putting down other WOC," and she would be "embarrassed" if she behaved the way McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan did.

Charmed -- "Breaking the Cycle" -- Image Number: CMD213B_0336b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Madeleine Mantock as Macy, Melonie Diaz as Mel and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Charmed — "Breaking the Cycle" — Image Number: CMD213B_0336b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Madeleine Mantock as Macy, Melonie Diaz as Mel and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Well, Holly Marie Combs Ryan wasn't going to sit around and let Jeffery call her out in public for a video she posted publically taking a cheap shot at Jeffery's show, because somewhere in all of this? Holly Marie Combs Ryan feels like she's been wronged, and is being treated unfairly. Now, let's summarize where things stand: Holly Marie Combs Ryan and Rose McGowan posted a video taking a cheap shot at a show they have a bit of a collective history taking cheap shots at. Good so far? Okay, so then Jeffery reposts the video as proof and calls them out for what's in the video. Still good? Okay, so that means… Holly Marie Combs Ryan is being attacked?!?

A look at the cast of Charmed (Image: WBTV)
Because that's sure how it seems in Holly Marie Combs Ryan's response tweet, where Holly Marie Combs Ryan seems to have forgotten that a video does exist and that there's been a track record of this sort of thing because she is in full-on "victim" mode here. Our favorite part? The follow-up tweet where Holly Marie Combs Ryan messages that there are "more important things happening in the world" in a way that almost makes you forget that she's taking the "high road" from a "low road" of her own making.  Now that's a helluva' public relations shell game- unfortunately, social media comes with receipts.

Interestingly, Jeffery seems to be as confused by the hypocritical irony at play as we are, retweeting a follower's observations that ring along the same lines as ours:

For her part, Jeffery also tweeted an image of the day her dad met Shannen Doherty while he was a stand-in on-set during production on a project. Apparently, Doherty was "thrilled" for Jeffery and her co-stars, and "sent her love":

Here's a look at Jeffery's original tweet response to the video:

