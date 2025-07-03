Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

DC Comics Revives Justice League Quarterly Starting With Dark Tomorrow

DC Comics revives Justice League Quarterly starting with Dark Tomorrow in July 2025 for DC All-In

Justice League Quarterly or JLQ was a quarterly comic book series published by DC Comics that ran for 17 issues from 1990 to 1994, an anthology comic with stories from across the Justice League membership. My personal favourite was the Justice League Antarctica issue in which the most rejected of rejects, led by G'Nort, saved the world from… penguins. Now it seems that DC Comics is bringing it back by stealth. And beginning with the Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1 out at the end of July, which is to be a prelude to the October Big DC All In Crisis Event, to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con. But what wasn't in the solicitations is that this is the first in a series of quarterly Justice League one-shots, from rotating creative teams telling essential stories in the saga of the DC Universe. They just aren't calling it JLQ, each quarterly issue will have its own unique titles and be a number #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK TOMORROW SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim (A/CA) Cian Tormey

APOKOLIPS IS ON THE HORIZON…AND NO ONE IS SAFE! In the wake of the We Are Yesterday crossover epic, a mysterious Quantum Quorum has emerged…stalked by a lethal enemy that takes no prisoners. The League deputizes a rag tag group of time displaced heroes like Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, and Helena Wayne to fill the void left behind by the Time Masters and save the quorum from the mysterious threat that's picking off time-travelers one by one. These Legends of Tomorrow are the only ones standing in the way of this cascading chronal Armageddon with the past, present, and future teetering on the brink in this oversized special leading to the next big DC All In event! Retail: $5.99 7/30/2025

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special is a 48-page one-shot co-written by Justice League Unlimited series writer Mark Waid and Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, and drawn by Alan Scott: The Green Lantern artist Cian Tormey.

