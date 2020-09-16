Clarice: Michael Cudlitz in Toronto Quarantine Prior to Filming Start

The last time we checked in on CBS's upcoming The Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice, The Resident executive producer Elizabeth Klaviter was being named showrunner and executive producer. Now, we're getting an update from none other than The Walking Dead actor/director Michael Cudlitz (who plays Paul Krendler, leader of the ViCAP Fly Team). Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cudlitz let his fans know that he had just wrapped the first week of his quarantine in Toronto and that he "cannot wait to get at it with this talented group."

Starring Rebecca Breeds (Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars) as FBI Agent Clarice Starling and set in 1993 (six months after Lambs), the series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of the brilliant yet vulnerable agent as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C. Based on characters and situations from Thomas Harris' novels, the series stars Breeds, Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira, Devyn A. Tyler, and Kal Penn, and stems from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Week one of quarantine is in the books. Cannot wait to get at it with this talented group ……. hope you are all staying safe and sane #turnoffthenews (unless it's for info.)…… 😎 #QuarantineLife #Toronto @CBS #Clarice #ViCAP 👊👊. — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) September 16, 2020

Penn's Emin Grigoryan is an agent with a Ph.D. in library science. Emin is the conduit between the Fly Team and ViCAP's growing database, as opposed to Clarice's unique knowledge of Behavioral Sciences. A former curator for the Smithsonian, FBI is, for him, a second career. With expertise in all things archival, from insects to ancient manuscripts to missing children. Grigoryan has the unique ability to make the dryest patterns of forensic evidence feel like they came from Dante.

Cudlitz's Paul Krendler is the leader of the ViCAP Fly Team who grew up in the second-best house in the second-best neighborhood in Hershey, PA. His father was an executive at Hershey Park, but Paul hated "The Sweetest Place on Earth" with a vehemence. A truly gifted investigator for the Department of Justice with solid legal skills, Krendler is also wily and sensitive to the shifting political winds.

Sandow's Murray Clarke is Clarice's chief hazer. A heavy smoker, a bit out of shape, and slow to move in the office, Clarke is still one of an agent's best friends in the field. Hailing from a law enforcement family, Clarke went to Holy Cross on a lacrosse scholarship and a ticket to the FBI. Never made it past field agent, never wanted to. Clarke may like presenting himself as a knock-around guy, but his uncanny ability to sense the truth puts him in a category all his own.

Kurtzman, Lumet, Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, with Aaron Baiers co-executive producing. Maja Vrvilo is set to direct the pilot from a script by Lumet and Kurtzman. MGM Television and CBS Television Studios co-produce in association with Secret Hideout, for an expected 2020-2021 midseason premiere. "Jenny and I feel so fortunate to be working with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner on Clarice," Kurtzman said. "Her extraordinary body of work, her wit, and her unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as singular as our title character."