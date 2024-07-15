Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: All Valley Karate Tournament, cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview

Cobra Kai Final Season: Kreese No Longer Has "Soft Spot" for Johnny

Along with a new poster, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased that viewers should expect a more hardcore Kreese during the final season.

This week, the first part of the sixth and final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai hits Netflix screens (with the second part dropping on November 28th and the big Finale Event lined up for 2025). Finding themselves eliminated from the Valley, Daniel (Macchio), Johnny (Zabka), and the others realize that the only way to make things right is to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championship of karate. With only days to go, we have an even more ominous key art poster to pass along – one teasing that "New Enemies Will Emerge." Speaking of enemies, Hurwitz shared an ominous preview of what viewers can expect from Kreese (Martin Kove) – a man who no longer has a "soft spot" for Johnny.

"Well, the last time Kreese saw Johnny and Daniel, they left him to rot in prison and said some not-kind things on their way out. So, this is not a John Kreese who's happy with Johnny and Daniel, and he is hell-bent on destroying and humiliating them. Him returning to Master Kim's dojo, where he learned, he's going to be put to the test to see how much he truly embraces "no mercy" and how much he is ready to embrace the teachings that Master Kim gave him all those years ago," Hurwitz shared during a recent interview with EW.

Hurwitz continued, "Kreese has always been pretty hardcore, but he's always had a little bit of a soft spot for Johnny. This time around, the soft spot is gone. So, Kreese is potentially more dangerous than ever. Partnering with Kim Da-eun [Alicia Hannah-Kim], who has been eager to please her grandfather and continue his traditions, [she and Kreese] have a long history. It'll be great to see them working together — great for us as viewers, but not necessarily great for Johnny and Daniel."

Mike Barnes is here to push Miyagi-Do to their limits. 👊 And it's his way or the highway. The final fight begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/eQubjEXlN1 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) July 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's an updated image gallery that was also released by Netflix – followed by a rundown of the previous teasers/announcements that were released leading up to the epic three-part finale:

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!