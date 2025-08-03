Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown Showrunner Q&A Includes Ominous Tease About Mark's Future

Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas tackled five questions, from Prime Video's release plan to a tease about Mark's (Jensen Ackles) future.

After sharing earlier this week that he was "feeling good" about the chances of Prime Video giving Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown a second season, Showrunner Derek Haas returned to social media on Sunday to answer another round of five questions (and a bonus this week) from the fans. It's a wide range of topics, from how Amazon's Prime Video decides when and how a show gets released to Haas discussing his favorite part of the show to write and how he approaches writing "big bads." We also have some Mark (Ackles)-related questions (including one involving Volchek (Bogdan Yasinski ) and the dance hall) – and Haas dropping an ominous tease about Mark's future:

1 – How Does Amazon's Prime Video Decide When/How a Show Is Released?

"I honestly have no idea. They have a lot of shows and movies that all have to be planned and scheduled and fit on a board somehow. That's a high-pressure job! I knew we were going to be once a week… I didn't know which day. I think they post it 12 AM PST on the chosen day."

2 – Why Doesn't Mark Remember Seeing Volchek in the Dance Hall?

"In the dance hall, the basement hallway is dark, and though the audience can see Volchek, from Mark's angle, Volchek's in the shadows. Just a dark figure. All hell breaks loose after that but we can assume he described everything he saw as well as he could."

3 – Will There Be Flashbacks for Mark, As Viewers Have Seen with Volchek?

"I'm glad you dug that… I thought the audience would get a kick out of seeing how close they came to Volchek back in the day. We don't go into Mark's past in this season… I'm not even sure we go much further into his future! 😮"

4 – What's Haas's Favorite Part of the Show to Write and Film?

"Big action sequences and set-pieces are fun but the little quiet moments when it's just two characters putting all their emotions on the table are the best to write and produce. There is another scene on Meachum's porch that is my favorite of the season."

5 – What Inspires Haas When It Comes to Writing "Big Bads"?

"I just try to make them multi-dimensional, otherwise they're just that truck in the movie DUEL… mindless, soulless, relentless hell-hounds. I have a soft spot for the bad guys… I want you to sometimes pull for them and then think to yourself, "what am I doing?" 😀"

BONUS – What's the Backstory on Mark's JarJar Binks/"Star Wars" Line?

"I put that in the script thinking someone at Prime would tell me to lose it at some point. It's one of those fifty-fifties where I'm like, "It's goofy in an interrogation room scene but does it work for Meachum?" Jensen liked it so we rolled with it."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

