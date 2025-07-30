Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown Showrunner on Show's Future; "Feeling Good" About Season 2

Countdown showrunner Derek Haas discusses the prospects of Season 2 and how long he sees the Jensen Ackles-starring series running.

Counting this week's episode, we're at six episodes and counting on what a lot of fans are hoping will be the first of many seasons of Showrunner Derek Haas' Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown. As for what the future may hold for the streaming series after September 3rd, that remains to be seen, but Haas is "feeling good" about the chance of a second season. "I'm feeling good. I haven't done streaming before, so kind of all of the analytics are new. It's different from when I was doing network and you knew the next morning, like, oh, this is doing great, whatever," Haas shared with TV Insider. "But I'm excited because it feels like we continue to pick up viewers every week, and so that gets me all excited."

Assuming the series gets a Season 2 green light, Haas is applying the same mindset to Countdown that he applied to a certain hit NBC series that doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon. "I said this before with 'Chicago Fire' way back when. I was like, as long as people keep showing up, we'll keep making it. Now, did I think that would go for 14 years? I had no idea. So I will say the same thing about this: As long as people keep watching and digging it, then we will keep making it," the showrunner added.

Countdown Showrunner on Mark/Amber, Volchek/LA Hate & More

Haas also tackled five questions (and two bonuses) about the Prime Video series on Sunday, with the topics ranging from brain tumor research and difficult Mark/Amber moments, to the task force's immediate family members, Volchek's issues with Los Angeles, whether the cast will be heading to Brazil, and more:

(1) Has Haas Read Recent Reports About Clinical Trials for Brain Tumors Where Tumors Disappeared?

"I might have."

(2) What Was the Most Difficult Mark/Amber Moment to Write Regarding Development?

"The upcoming one in the next episode. 🤐"

(3) Will we get to meet more of the task force members' immediate family?

"Yep"

(4) Will We Learn Why Volchek (Bogdan Yasinski) Hates LA?

"Yep. In the next episode."

(5) Will the "Countdown" Cast Be Heading to Brazil?

"They have to try and save LA first!"

BONUS #1: Who's Behind the Show's Amazing Cinematography?

"Jonathan Brown and Vanessa Joy Smith. They set the badass look of the show. So talented… very lucky to get to work with them."

BONUS #2: Will We Learn More About Heather (Rachel Armstrong)?

"What do you want to know?"

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

