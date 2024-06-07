Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, wonder woman

Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused

DC Studios' James Gunn responded to a rumor about Wonder Woman and Creature Commandos but we're not sure what to read into it.

With DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming adaptation of writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos set to hit Max screens later this year, the adult animated series is set to be the subject of a spotlight presentation during this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (running June 9-15). Of course, with everything seemingly going great, we find ourselves feeling a wee bit confused. Did we always know that Wonder Woman was going to appear? I mean, it would make sense since we've seen Wonder Woman active on the World War II front a number of times in the comics and in the Gal Gadot-starring 2017 film – and that's the same time period it looks like we're getting in the animated series (at least for part of it). It would also make sense, considering we learned earlier this year that The Witcher star Anya Chalotra would be voicing Circe – one of Wonder Woman's major big bads.

The reason why we're asking has to do with the Threads exchange from earlier today. An interested fan asked Gunn to respond to rumors that Wonder Woman in Creature Commandos – apparently, it had to do with a "certain actress" having already been cast. The individual was asking if it was "safe to assume she hasn't been cast yet, correct?" Gunn responded, "Correct" – and this is where we get confused. Because if Gunn's "correct" was in response to the question about if it's safe to assume the role hasn't been cast, then that would kinda be a confirmation that Wonder Woman is appearing. And yet, there's a part of my brain that tells me that Gunn's response could be about taking the entire thing with a grain of salt.

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!