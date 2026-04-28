Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos

Creature Commandos: Lorey Offers Season 2 Update, Drops "Starry" Tease

Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey had good news about how Season 2 is progressing and dropped a "starry little surprise" tease.

Article Summary Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey says Season 2 scripts are nearly complete and animatics are moving ahead.

Lorey praised Creature Commandos Season 2 art and voice cast, signaling strong momentum for the HBO Max series.

Dean Lorey also teased a “starry little surprise,” hinting that (maybe) Creature Commandos news could be coming soon.

James Gunn recently shared that Creature Commandos Season 2 animatics are looking strong as DC Studios pushes ahead.

Earlier today, we reported on DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn letting folks know that he likes what he sees so far regarding the animatics for the second season of HBO Max's Creature Commandos, and Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle. We were lucky enough to have our coverage catch the attention of Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey, who not only added to Gunn's update but also dropped an interesting tease at the end. "A nice update from James Gunn picked up by the folks at bleeding cool. The scripts are nearly complete and we're making good progress on the animatics. The art looks incredible, and the voice cast is amazing! I hope to have a starry little surprise for you soon…," Lorey wrote. Hmmm… "a starry little surprise"?

Here's a look at Lorey's post from earlier today (with huge amounts of appreciation going his way for spotlighting our coverage):

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

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