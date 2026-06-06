Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Taylor Swift's New Song "I Knew It, I Knew You" Released

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” the new song from Taylor Swift, which was written for the upcoming Toy Story 5, has been released.

Article Summary Toy Story 5 debuts Taylor Swift’s new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” now available to stream online.

Andrew Stanton says Taylor Swift immediately connected with Jessie, making the Toy Story 5 song feel timeless.

Three exclusive “I Knew It, I Knew You” CD editions are on sale now, including acoustic and piano versions.

Toy Story 5 heads to theaters June 19, 2026, with Taylor Swift’s new song adding major buzz to the release.

Pizar is already having a much better year than they have had previously, and it looks like things will continue to improve this month. Toy Story 5 is the sure thing compared to Hoppers, and given that Hoppers connected with audiences, there is a good chance the studio hit hardest by the pandemic is about to go two for two. With the film, we also got a new song from Taylor Swift and it's really going to appeal to fans who have been around since the country days.

"Toy Story 5" director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said in a press release, "It's incredible just how meaningful it's been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to 'Toy Story.' So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet."

There are three exclusive CD editions featuring the new single as it appears in the film: a special acoustic version, a special piano version, and unique vocals and production. You can find them on Swift's website here.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

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