Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, arnold schwarzenegger, Kelsey Asbille, The Kellys

The Kellys: Schwarzenegger Film Adds Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille

Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille has joined the production of Amazon MGM Studio's new action film The Kellys with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Article Summary The Kellys adds Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille and The Bear's Abby Elliott to Amazon MGM's new Arnold action film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth lead The Kellys, directed by Brad Peyton from a script by Tze Chun.

The Kellys follows a disgraced NYC cop forced to team with his family after terrorists seize his wife inside an armory.

Despite major star power, The Kellys is currently headed straight to streaming as production moves forward at Amazon MGM.

The Kellys is in production at Amazon MGM right now, and the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Liam Hemsworth action film has added Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille and The Bear's Abby Elliot in secret roles. The film is directed by Brad Peyton and written by Tze Chun. According to Deadline, the film "follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building. Subsequently, he'll have to join forces with the people he fears most to save her: His family." The film, as of right now, is skipping theaters and heading straight to streaming.

The Kellys Should Get A Lot Of Traction When Released

I am a little surprised that Amazon MGM is not setting this up to hit theaters before going to streaming. They have committed to theaters more than any other studio with a streaming service and have found major box-office success this year. Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives both did very well, and Masters of the Universe, even with its bloated budget, should see a nice return worldwide when merchandise and brand collaborations are factored in. The Kellys have the kind of star power that can power a theatrical release; they would be crazy not to take advantage of that.

It will be good to see Arnold give it one last go in a couple of films these next few years. Not only does he have this in the pipeline, but he is returning to one of his most iconic roles. It seems like this one will combine everything we liked about an Arnold film: humor, action, and a large ensemble cast. He also worked with Amazon MGM on the holiday film The Man With The Bag, directed by Adam Shankman. The Kellys is now in production with no release date known.

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