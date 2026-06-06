Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Mortal Kombat, Movies | Tagged: mortal kombat, mortal kombat annihilation, Mortal Kombat Kollection

Mortal Kombat Kollection: The First Two Films Get Remastered for 4K

The Mortal Kombat Kollection brings the first two films in the video game franchise to Blu-ray and 4K, completely upgraded with bonus content

Article Summary Arrow Video and Warner Bros. are bringing Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation to 4K for the first time.

The Mortal Kombat Kollection includes remastered video, enhanced audio, new subtitles, deleted scenes, and extras.

Fans can choose the Blu-ray edition for $45 or upgrade to the 4K UHD set for $50 ahead of the June 29, 2026 release.

The set celebrates the 1995 original and 1997 sequel, highlighting Mortal Kombat’s iconic action, lore, and 90s energy.

Arrow Video has teamed with Warner Bros. to release the first two Mortal Kombat films onto 4K for the first time, as the Mortal Kombat Kollection arrives later this month. The company has given the original 1995 Mortal Kombat film, as well as the 1997 Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, both produced by New Line Cinema, the full glow-up in every way possible. Improved video, enhanced audio, new subtitles, bonus content, deleted scenes, trailers, photo galleries, and more.

They also packaged it up with a booklet featuring new writing on the films by Simon Ward and John Torrani, as well as reversible sleeves by artist Matt Griffin. It's definitely the long-time treatment fans of the original have wanted, as it still holds a special place in their hearts for multiple reasons. Sadly, we can't say the same about the sequel, but maybe the upgrades will make it easier on the eyes. You can get it on Blu-ray for $45, or kick in an extra five bucks and get the 4K version for $50, as they will be released on June 29, 2026.

Test Your Might in 4K: The Mortal Kombat Kollection Arrives This Month

A high-impact fusion of martial arts mayhem, fantasy spectacle, and video game mythology, the Mortal Kombat films brought arcade combat to the big screen with bone-crunching action, iconic characters, and pure 90s attitude, helping turn a controversial fighting game into a global pop culture phenomenon.

Kicking off in 1995, Mortal Kombat, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, delivers a fast-paced, crowd-pleasing adaptation that pits Earth's greatest fighters against the forces of Outworld in a no-holds-barred tournament for the fate of humanity. Featuring unforgettable characters like Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, and the thunderous Raiden, the film blends martial arts choreography, fantasy world-building, and a now legendary electronic soundtrack to create one of the most influential video game movies of its era.

The saga continues with 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, expanding the scale and mythology as the battle spills beyond the tournament into an all-out war between realms. With higher stakes, new fighters, monstrous adversaries, and epic confrontations, the sequel embraces the franchise's operatic excess and supernatural chaos, pushing the Mortal Kombat universe into full fantasy spectacle.

Restored and packed with extras, this two-film collection celebrates the brutal fun, stylized combat, and mythic world of Mortal Kombat, a landmark franchise whose unparalleled high-octane action embodies the adrenaline-fuelled spirit of the 90s in all its spectacular glory!

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