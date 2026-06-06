Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms

Backrooms: Clark Discovers The Backrooms In A New Clip

Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) finds the titular Backrooms in a newly released clip from A24.

Article Summary A24 released a new Backrooms clip showing Clark discovering the eerie maze at the center of the horror hit.

The Backrooms clip offers a strong preview for undecided viewers and highlights one of the movie's biggest moments.

Backrooms opened well, but its reported 68% second-weekend drop suggests the niche horror film may fade quickly.

With Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe adding pressure, an early digital release for Backrooms could make sense.

We're heading into weekend two for Backrooms, and unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have a ton of staying power. The thing about movies based on small, niche fandoms is that once you get those people out to see the movie, it's harder to bring in new people. Backrooms has a buckwild concept, and even trying to market it was tough for A24.

However, that doesn't mean the movie is a failure by any means; it did extremely well in its opening weekend, and small budgets mean you don't have as much to make up. However, unlike Obsession, which has had legs over weeks, Backrooms is likely to have a large opening weekend and then fall off until it comes back loud and big when it arrives on digital. A24 dropped a clip from the film, and it's one of the big ones online this week. We have the scene where Clark finds the Backrooms of the title. It is also a decent scene to check out if you're on the fence about whether to watch this movie.

At the time of writing, Backrooms is still at a worldwide gross of $154 million, with a reported second-week drop of 68%. There was some serious competition this weekend with Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe, both of which have much more mainstream appeal. Focus Features decided to extend the theatrical run of Obsession due to its box-office performance, but it's unclear how long Backrooms will remain in theaters. Given the online fandom, this might be one of those times when pushing an early digital release could be the right move for everyone involved, but we'll have to see how the movie continues to perform as the month goes on.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

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