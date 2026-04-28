Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, Mister Miracle

Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracle Looking Good: James Gunn

James Gunn dropped a quick update on how things are looking with Creature Commandos Season 2 and the animated Mister Miracle adaptation.

Article Summary James Gunn says Creature Commandos Season 2 is looking good after watching new animatics over the weekend.

Gunn’s latest DC Studios update also says the animated Mister Miracle adaptation is progressing well.

Creature Commandos Season 2 was previously fast-tracked, with Dean Lorey confirming active work on the season.

Lorey teased the Creature Commandos Season 2 lineup should be at least somewhat accurate, with more G.I. Robot.

Though he's been keeping them short and sweet (minus the news about The Authority, which deserved more details), DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has been squeezing in some time to drop some DC Studios updates while helming Man of Tomorrow. For this go-around, Gunn wanted folks to know that things are looking good on two major animation fronts: the second season of HBO Max's Creature Commandos, and Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle. "Good. I watched animatics for both this weekend," Gunn responded on social media, when asked for a status update.

Here's a look at Gunn's latest update on how things are looking with the DCU animated series:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Showrunner Dean Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

Mister Miracle: Here's a Look at What We Can Expect!

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

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