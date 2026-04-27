Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: booster gold, paradise lost, wonder woman

Booster Gold "In Development"; Paradise Lost "In Extreme Development"

DC Studios' James Gunn took to social media to offer two quick, important updates on Booster Gold and "Wonder Woman" prequel, Paradise Lost.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms Booster Gold is still in development, shutting down rumors that the DCU series was canceled.

Gunn adds that Paradise Lost is in “extreme development,” signaling major movement on the Wonder Woman prequel.

Booster Gold previously tapped Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins to write the pilot and potentially showrun.

Paradise Lost is set on Themyscira before Diana’s birth, with Gunn and Peter Safran teasing political intrigue.

It's not like DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn doesn't already have enough to talk about, with Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface all set to debut this year. On top of that, he's in the middle of filming the next chapter in the Superman (David Corenswet) saga, Man of Tomorrow. But that doesn't mean he can't find time to drop some quick updates on other projects in various stages of either development or production. In fact, he had some good news to share for DCU fans out there looking to know what the deal is with the Booster Gold and Wonder Woman prequel series, Paradise Lost. When asked if Booster Gold was still in development, amid rumors that it and Paradise Lost had been canceled, Gunn made it clear that it was quite the opposite. "BG is in development. PL is in extreme development," Gunn offered in response.

Last summer, we learned that Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins was attached to write the pilot for Booster Gold. In addition, it was reported that plans were to have Jenkins serve as showrunner if the pilot is given a series order. Since that time, things have gone quiet once again, with Jenkins responding on social media in March to reports that he had departed the project, posting, "As far as I know, it's still in the pipeline."

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw Paradise Lost as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

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