Criminal Minds Adds "Evolution" to Title; Zach Gilford Joins Cast

It was earlier this summer that Criminal Minds fans learned that the popular CBS procedural drama would be returning with a 10-episode season/series order for Paramount+. We also learned that Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and Kirsten Vangsness would be returning and that production was set to get underway later this summer. Well, it's late summer, production is underway, and… the show has a new title? Yup, which means you need to get used to calling it Criminal Minds: Evolution. And not only does the show have a new title, but it also has a new big bad to come along with it. Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm with a dark side and obsession with death. The official description bills Voit as the team's greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the COVID-19 pandemic to build a network of other serial killers, meaning "the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

Created by Jeff Davis and boasting a 15-season run that included Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, and Brewster in its ranks, the series focused on a team of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit, using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators. The show not only told the story of the team as they worked on various cases but also focused on their personal struggles. The series would go on to spin off two series, the single-season Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (which ran for two seasons). The show has also been a killer on streaming, with Criminal Minds the third-most-streamed series on Netflix in 2020 (behind only The Office and Grey's Anatomy).