Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Ep. 7 Images, Overview Released With a new episode hitting Paramount+ this week, here's a look at the preview images & overview for Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E07.

If there's a silver lining to where things stand this season with Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, at least viewers have the satisfaction of knowing that some form of the BAU will be back for a 17th season. "We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' with the order of another season," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement last week when the renewal news first went live. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+, and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store." But let's not get ahead of ourselves since we clearly have this season to wrap up (hopefully with the least amount of blood spilled as possible); here's a look at the overview and preview images for S16E07 "What Doesn't Kill Us…"

Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E07 "What Doesn't Kill Us…" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 7 "What Doesn't Kill Us…": Written by Sullivan Fitzgerald and directed by Aisha Tyler, "What Doesn't Kill Us…" finds the fate of the Sicarius investigation hanging in the balance as the BAU takes a case in West Virginia. Their target? An UnSub who practices his own twisted form of "Old Testament vengeance." And now, here's a look at the preview images and sneak preview for "What Doesn't Kill Us…":

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.