Cross Official Trailer, Images: Evil Knows The Name "Alex Cross"

Set for Prime Video on November 14th, here's the official trailer and new images for Showrunner/EP Ben Watkins' Aldis Hodge-starring Cross.

Back in July, we learned that Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross would officially be on the hunt for "big bads" beginning November 14th, when Prime Video and Showrunner and EP Ben Watkins' eight-episode Cross hits streaming screens. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the upcoming series is based on the characters from bestselling author James Patterson's best-selling "Alex Cross" book series. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife's murder has left him too damaged to receive it. Now, with a little more than a month to go, Alex Cross fans are getting their best look yet at the streaming series with the release of the official trailer – waiting for you above.

Joining Hodge for the Prime Video series are Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, Johnny Ray Gill, and Ryan Eggold. In what was a very good sign of what's to come, the Prime Video series was renewed for a second season back in May of this year – and that included some early casting news. When the series returns for Season 2, Wes Chatham (Ahsoka), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls) Jeanine Mason (Upload) will join the cast – with Gill upped to a series regular role. Here's a look at the new preview images that were also released earlier today:

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner, with series star Hodge also producing. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also serve as executive producers, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television – with the streaming series produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.

