Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Crystal Light, Kraft Heinz Company

Crystal Light Brings Back Vodka Refreshers With Two New Flavors

Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers have returned for the Summer: Lemonade and Wild Strawberry are back, and Fruit Punch and Raspberry Lemonade are new additions.

Article Summary Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers return for summer with Lemonade and Wild Strawberry back in the lineup.

Crystal Light adds two new Vodka Refreshers flavors: Fruit Punch and Raspberry Lemonade.

Each Crystal Light canned cocktail features triple-filtered vodka with a lightly fizzy, ready-to-drink sip.

Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers expand to 46 states, with four-packs and variety packs available nationwide.

The Kraft Heinz Company revealed that they have brought back the Vodka Refreshers line for Crystal Light, along with two new flavors for people to try out. Lemonade and Wild Strawberry have made their return for the Summer as a pair of options for those looking for a sparkling choice of a canned vodka drink, but with them, they have added Fruit Punch and Raspberry Lemonade to the set. We're guessing, like before, this will be a limited-time release that won't last past the Fall, so if you did enjoy them, now's the time to go snag some. We have more details from the company on the new seasonal release below.

Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers Have Returned With Two New Flavors

Following its debut in the alcohol space last year, Crystal Light is back – once again doing the mixing for you – and expanding its lineup of Vodka Refreshers with two new summer-ready flavors: Fruit Punch and Raspberry Lemonade, powered by an agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Known for making great taste easy for over 40 years, Crystal Light is bringing that same no-fuss to happy hour. These ready-to-drink Vodka Refreshers deliver a crispy, lightly fizzy sip made with triple-filtered vodka.

No measuring, mixing, or guesswork is required – just crack one open, and you're good to go. With support from Southern Glazer's, Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers are expanding into 31 additional states, bringing total availability to 46 states nationwide. While available in individual four packs, all flavors are also available in a convenient variety pack. It's an easy yes for everything from beach days to backyard BBQs. With ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails continuing to dominate as the fastest-growing spirits category1, Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers aren't just part of the conversation – they're building on it, delivering bold flavor, convenience, and perfectly mixed drinks all summer long.

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