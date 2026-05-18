Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA Season 1 Finale "Broken Glass": A Ghost From Colin's Past Returns

Can Colin, Bill, and the team take down a ghost from Colin's past? Here's our preview for the season finale of CBS's CIA, "Broken Glass."

Article Summary CIA season 1 finale "Broken Glass" brings a shocking twist as a dangerous figure from Colin’s past resurfaces.

Colin and Bill race to stop a company covering up stolen intelligence in a high-stakes CIA finale mission.

S01E12 "Broken Glass" features Jeremy Sisto’s Jubal Valentine, raising the pressure for Colin and the team.

The preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and key details for CBS’s CIA season finale tonight.

It's understandable that Colin (Tom Ellis) would turn as white as Casper, considering he saw a ghost from his past turn out to be very much alive. That leads us into tonight's season finale of CBS's CIA, as Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) and the team look to help Colin take her down – and that's not even close to what's in store when S01E12: "Broken Glass" hits our screens (with Jeremy Sisto's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine making an appearance). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for tonight's season ender:

CIA Season 1 Finale – S01E12: "Broken Glass" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 12: "Broken Glass" – Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin's past. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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