Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: GoGo SqueeZ, SlymeZ
Nerdy Food: GoGo SqueeZ Reveals New SlymeZ Sour Candy Flavors
GoGo SqueeZ has added a new lineup of flavors to their squeezable treats as they now have several sour candy flavors called SlymeZ
Article Summary
- GoGo SqueeZ launches SlymeZ, a new line of sweet and sour fruit snacks with a smooth, gel-like texture.
- New GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ flavors include Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Cherry.
- GoGo SqueeZ says SlymeZ is made with real fruit, with no sugar added, no dyes, and no artificial flavors.
- Portable GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ pouches are resealable, shelf-stable, and designed for easy on-the-go snacking.
Bel Group has revealed a brand-new set of flavors being added to its line of GoGo SqueeZ treats, as they have a new sour flavor option called SlymeZ. They picked a clever name for it as its essentlayy some of their popular flavors but drenched in a new sour flavoring that still gives you a tasty treat with a different option. Perfect for people who just want a snack that's there to be quick and resealable. We have more details about it here as they'll be hitting the market this month.
GoGo SqueeZ Offers a New Sour Version With SlymeZ
Snack time just got way more sweet n' sour with GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ, a new delicious fruit snack featuring wild sweet n' sour flavors with a new, smooth, gel-like texture. Made with real fruit and packaged in convenient, on-the-go pouches, SlymeZ makes snacking exciting! It's a great sweet treat with no sugar added, no high fructose corn syrup, no dyes, and no artificial flavors. No spoon needed—just squeeze and enjoy! Try all of our bold, tongue-tingling flavors: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Cherry.
- MADE WITH REAL FRUIT – Made from real fruit, including apples and strawberries, with no high fructose corn syrup, added sugar, or artificial ingredients
- NO SUGAR ADDED – Feel good about your kid's new favorite snack with no added sugar, so your family can SlymeZ your way
- SMOOTH NEW TEXTURE – Introducing a new, smooth, gel-like texture that brings sweet n' sour snack time to a whole new level
- SWEET N' SOUR FLAVORS – Three exciting new flavors that kids will love sharing and snacking on: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, and Green Apple
- NO REFRIGERATION NEEDED – Kitchen pantry safe and shelf-stable until opened—no chilling required
- EASY ON-THE-GO SNACK – Pack in a lunch box, backpack, beach bag, or travel bag for smiles at lunch, after playtime, or on any adventure
- KID-FRIENDLY & PARENT-APPROVED – Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and BPA-free