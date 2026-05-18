Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: GoGo SqueeZ, SlymeZ

Nerdy Food: GoGo SqueeZ Reveals New SlymeZ Sour Candy Flavors

GoGo SqueeZ has added a new lineup of flavors to their squeezable treats as they now have several sour candy flavors called SlymeZ

Article Summary GoGo SqueeZ launches SlymeZ, a new line of sweet and sour fruit snacks with a smooth, gel-like texture.

New GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ flavors include Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Cherry.

GoGo SqueeZ says SlymeZ is made with real fruit, with no sugar added, no dyes, and no artificial flavors.

Portable GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ pouches are resealable, shelf-stable, and designed for easy on-the-go snacking.

Bel Group has revealed a brand-new set of flavors being added to its line of GoGo SqueeZ treats, as they have a new sour flavor option called SlymeZ. They picked a clever name for it as its essentlayy some of their popular flavors but drenched in a new sour flavoring that still gives you a tasty treat with a different option. Perfect for people who just want a snack that's there to be quick and resealable. We have more details about it here as they'll be hitting the market this month.

GoGo SqueeZ Offers a New Sour Version With SlymeZ

Snack time just got way more sweet n' sour with GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ, a new delicious fruit snack featuring wild sweet n' sour flavors with a new, smooth, gel-like texture. Made with real fruit and packaged in convenient, on-the-go pouches, SlymeZ makes snacking exciting! It's a great sweet treat with no sugar added, no high fructose corn syrup, no dyes, and no artificial flavors. No spoon needed—just squeeze and enjoy! Try all of our bold, tongue-tingling flavors: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Cherry.

MADE WITH REAL FRUIT – Made from real fruit, including apples and strawberries, with no high fructose corn syrup, added sugar, or artificial ingredients

NO SUGAR ADDED – Feel good about your kid's new favorite snack with no added sugar, so your family can SlymeZ your way

SMOOTH NEW TEXTURE – Introducing a new, smooth, gel-like texture that brings sweet n' sour snack time to a whole new level

SWEET N' SOUR FLAVORS – Three exciting new flavors that kids will love sharing and snacking on: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, and Green Apple

NO REFRIGERATION NEEDED – Kitchen pantry safe and shelf-stable until opened—no chilling required

EASY ON-THE-GO SNACK – Pack in a lunch box, backpack, beach bag, or travel bag for smiles at lunch, after playtime, or on any adventure

KID-FRIENDLY & PARENT-APPROVED – Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and BPA-free

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