Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: The Powerpuff Girls

Powerpuff Girls: Tara Strong & E.G. Daily Pay Tribute to Tom Kane

The Powerpuff Girls' Tara Strong (Bubbles) & E.G. Daily (Buttercup) paid tribute to Professor Utonium actor Tom Kane, who passed away at 64.

As one of the biggest animated young superhero shows in Cartoon Network's original programming in the late 1990s-early 2000s, The Powerpuff Girls was unique for its empowering portrayal of women. Created by Craig McCraken, the series follows a trio of girls, created in a lab by Professor Utonium (voice of Tom Kane) from ingredients of "super, spice, everything nice, and the mysterious Chemical X." As the trio of Blossom (voice of Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (voice of Tara Strong), and Buttercup (voice of E.G. Daily) save the residents of Townsville from a rogue's gallery of supervillains. With Kane's passing on May 18th at the age of 64, Strong and Daily paid tribute on social media to the legendary voice actor and was also a big part of the animated and video game side of Star Wars.

Powerpuff Girls Stars Tara Strong and E.G. Daily Pay Tribute to Tom Kane

"They say there's no such thing as a perfect man… those people never met #TomKane. I've never in my life met a sweeter soul or a better human being. He and his wife raised three beautiful children, then opened their hearts and adopted six more. Six more. Imagine that," Strong wrote. "Visiting their home brought everyone joy. It was pure magic… authenticity, warmth, acceptance, and a lot of #StarWars. And his acting? Everything he did, he did to perfection, but never in a predictable way. Tom always found something deeper, more creative, more thoughtful, weird, fun & unique. Brilliant. Giving. Funny. Supportive. Kind. There was no one like HIM. I'm beyond grateful for all the hours we spent together in the booth, and so grateful we got to see him again recently… hug him tight and tell him how much we love and miss him. There will forever be a hole in my heart. I love you, Professor. You were the best dad, the best human, and I feel so honored to have known you and called you my friend. Until we meet again in the recording studio in the sky…"

"It is with heavy sad hearts to share our amazing #powerpuffgirls father [tkanevo] has passed #RIP," Daily wrote. "We love you, Tom, and your beautiful wife Cindy and children. The world will miss you 💔 #yoda #professorutonium" Cartoon Network, Roger L. Jackson (Mojo Jojo) and McCracken also paid tribute to the actor.

They say there's no such thing as a perfect man… those people never met #TomKane. I've never in my life met a sweeter soul or a better human being. He and his wife raised three beautiful children, then opened their hearts and adopted six more. Six more. Imagine that. Visiting… pic.twitter.com/7uvJPR8JF6 — tara strong (@tarastrong) May 18, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Rest in peace, Professor ❤️ Thank you, Tom Kane, for lending your voice to the father of three perfect little girls and bringing The Force to millions of fans. You'll live on in our childhood memories forever. pic.twitter.com/g8l5lCfchi — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) May 18, 2026 Show Full Tweet

He was a gentleman and a gentle man. Always kind, & open. A pleasure to work with, a privilege to know.

Thank you Tom, for all you gave and all you are.

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us."

~Helen Keller pic.twitter.com/WstW6ukiD6 — Roger L. Jackson (@rljtoday) May 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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