Cruel Summer: Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb & Braedan De La Garza Join Cast

Last month, viewers of Freeform's Cruel Summer learned that the second season will see a completely different storyline with a new cast and showrunner. Now, we're learning exclusively from Deadline Hollywood that Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb, and Braedan De La Garza have joined the cast in recurring roles. Bullock's Jeff is a filmmaker who is more comfortable experiencing life from behind the camera lens. He has long nursed a crush on Megan and finally gets the opportunity to make his feelings clear. Lamb's Lily is Megan's impressionable and adoring younger sister who is dazzled by the arrival of Isabella. As she enters her teenage years, her more rebellious side emerges. De La Garza's Brent is Luke's arrogant and entitled older brother. The favorite son in their prominent family, he enjoys exerting his power over the other kids and Luke.

The three join a cast that includes Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), newcomer Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key), KaDee Strickland (Private Practice), Lisa Yamada (All American), Sean Blakemore (Greenleaf), and Paul Adelstein (True Story). Freeform's Cruel Summer stems from studio eOne (which distributes internationally) and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple.

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, season two of the anthology follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Season two returns at a date to be determined this year.

Sadie Stanley's Megan Landry is a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family. Once Megan meets Isabella, she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-held dreams are dashed and she is left wondering who she can trust. Payet's alluring & enigmatic Isabella is the daughter of foreign diplomats spending a year as an exchange student with the Landry family. She quickly shakes up life in this small town, but her charm can't hide the truth about her past, or the real reason she came to live with the Landrys, forever. Gluck's Luke Chambers is Megan's lifelong best friend from a prominent family. Over time Luke finds himself at a crossroads as he tries to establish his own place in the world separate from the expectations of his powerful father, Steve. Strickland's Debbie is Megan's hardworking single mom who thinks hosting Isabella will open Megan's eyes to a bigger world than their small town. Yamada's Parker is a popular musician who becomes more cynical as the world takes a dark turn around her. Finally, Blakemore's Sheriff Myer is an old-fashioned law-and-order type, under pressure to solve the first major crime in Chatham.