Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Streaming Live Worldwide This Sunday

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 will be livestreaming worldwide on Sunday, May 25th, on the official Crunchyroll YouTube and Twitch channels.

The annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards will take place on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira featuring celebrity anime fan presenters, including the Grammy award-winning Kacey Musgraves, Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, among many others. Fans can tune into the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch, along with SONY PICTURES CORE and the Sony Group Corp Global and JP YouTube Channels:

Pre-show begins at 5 pm JST / 1 am PT / 4 am EST

Main show begins at 6 pm JST / 2 am PT / 5 pm EST

Later in the week, make sure to catch up with the hosts of The Anime Effect podcast, a new podcast from Crunchyroll and Sony Music. Personalities Nicholas Friedman, LeAlec Murray, and Leah President will host a special Anime Awards episode, breaking down each of the best, the wildest, and the most interesting. Tune in May 30 to get the full rundown, and subscribe here to get notified when new episodes drop!

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film, and music. Global anime fans cast more than 51 million votes this year (up from 17 million votes last year). Tune in to see a star-studded slate of global celebrity presenters along with exclusive performances celebrating fan-favorite and beloved anime series. The live stream will also be available in Hindi Dubs for the first time for Indian anime fans.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Pre-show and Live Ceremony Presenters:

Ben Whittaker —English professional boxer

Chloe Kim —American snowboarder

Chocolate Planet —Comedy duo made up of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo

d4vd —American recording artist

Damiano David —Italian singer-songwriter

DEAN FUJIOKA —Japanese actor, musician, and talent

Finn Wolfhard —Canadian director, musician, and actor from Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo —American actor best known for Stranger Things

Gigguk —Pioneering YouTube content creator

Ironmouse —Demon Queen VTuber

J Balvin —GRAMMY-nominated global music superstar

Kacey Musgraves —GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, & musician

Kanata Hongo —Japanese actor known for live-action adaptations of anime

Mayu Matsuoka —Japan Academy Award-winning actress

Pabllo Vittar —Award-winning Brazilian pop icon (previously announced)

Paloma Mami —American-Chilean singer

Plastique Tiara —Top global drag star

Rina Sawayama —Musician and actor

Saya Ichikawa —Japanese model and talent

Zak Penn—Screenwriter

Musical Performances by:

Creepy Nuts —2025 Anime Award-nominated hip-hop duo behind viral hits "Otonoke" and "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born", the opening themes for Dan Da Dan and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, respectively.

FLOW —Rock band, performing at the Anime Awards in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eureka Seven.

LiSA—Japanese singer and iconic voice behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's opening theme "Gurenge"

Livestream International Time Zones:

Los Angeles, US – 1 am PST

New York, US – 4 am EST

London, England – 9 am GMT

Paris, France – 10 am CET

Mumbai, India – 1:30 pm IST

Sydney, Australia – 6 pm AEDT

São Paulo, Brazil – 5 am BRT

Mexico City, Mexico – 2 am CST

Singapore – 4 pm SGT

This year's nominees represent more than 50 beloved series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios that can be found here. The full list of categories to be presented can be found at the official Anime Awards website. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be livestreamed on the official Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch

