DAHMER: Joe Pera Responds to Evan Peters/Jeffrey Dahmer Comparisons

To say that Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan and Netflix's Evan Peters & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has gotten the attention of viewers would be an understatement. On one hand, viewing numbers have seen the series hitting the tops of streaming charts shortly after its release. On the other hand, a very passionate debate is still running online over whether the limited series is a meaningful attempt to tell the story of Dahmer's victims and not just the killer's story, or another attempt by Netflix to prophet off of the "serial killer craze." One issue we didn't see coming out of the series, but now we can't get out of our brains, is how many folks are noticing that Peters' portrayal of Dahmer sounds a lot like actor/comedian Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). And from what Pera had to share on the matter, he isn't exactly sounding too thrilled about it all.

"I don't wanna watch it. The past week I've been getting a lot of texts and emails from old friends that I haven't heard from in years, and I'm excited to open them because I think they're gonna say something like, 'I heard you're on tour this fall, wanna get beers when you're in Ithaca?' Or something like that. Then I open them, and they're just like, 'The actor on Dahmer sounds like you,'" Pera shared during an interview with Gawker. "Yeah, it kinda hurts, and it makes me not want to watch." As for those alleged similarities between himself and Peters' Dahmer, Pera has a theory of how it may have happened. "Maybe [Evan Peters] decided to watch my show to counterbalance the heaviness of playing Jeffrey Dahmer, and something stuck." Maybe Peters should've tried listening to The Who's "Baba O'Riley"?

Peters & Nash-Betts are joined in the main cast by Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), and Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer). Now here's a look at the second official trailer, with DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story currently streaming:

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

In the following featurettes, Peters opens up about playing the serial killer and the impact it had on him personally. Following that, Nash-Betts discusses why it was important for Glenda Cleveland's (Dahmer's neighbor who tried in vain to get law enforcement involved) story to be told. For a look at what Peters and Nash-Betts had to share about the upcoming limited series, here's a look behind the scenes of Netflix's DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

And here's a look back to the first official trailer:

