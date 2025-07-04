Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: cnn, Fourth of July, july 4th

CNN: The Fourth in America Viewing Guide: Fireworks, Noah Kahan & More

Kicking off at 7 pm ET, here's your viewing guide for CNN's The Fourth in America, including when/where to watch, who's performing, and more.

Article Summary CNN's The Fourth in America airs July 4th at 7 p.m. ET, streaming/broadcasting live.

Fireworks and celebrations broadcast from major cities nationwide, including NYC, DC, and Nashville.

Noah Kahan headlines a star-packed lineup with Lainey Wilson, Sting, Dierks Bentley, and more.

Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell, and Sara Sidner will host with live on-the-ground reports.

As much as we love NYC and the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks, they're not the only game in town on July 4th. Kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, CNN presents The Fourth in America, a holiday event featuring star-studded performances and fireworks shows from across the country in honor of the 249th anniversary of the United States' independence. To make sure you don't miss out on the cross-country musical extravaganza, we've got a look at when and where to watch, who's set to host and report from the ground, the impressive lineup of musical performers set for tonight (including headliner Noah Kahan), and more.

When/Where Can I Check Out CNN's "The Fourth in America"?

CNN's The Fourth in America kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and wraps up at 1 a.m. ET. The festivities will air on CNN and CNN International and stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps.

Where Will CNN's "The Fourth in America" Be Broadcasting Fireworks From?

Coast-to-coast firework shows will air from cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska, and Washington, DC.

Who's Set to Host CNN's "The Fourth in America"?

The special will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington, D.C., along with CNN Anchor and Correspondent Victor Blackwell and CNN Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner from San Diego.

Who's Offering On-the-Ground Reporting During CNN's "The Fourth in America"?

CNN Anchor/Correspondent John Berman, CNN National Correspondent Randi Kaye, CNN Sports Anchor and Correspondent Coy Wire, and CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten will provide on-the-ground reporting from celebrations in Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, Washington, D.C., and New York City, respectively.

Who's Set to Perform During CNN's "The Fourth in America"?

Viewers can expect headliner Noah Kahan, along with Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Sting, Nelly, Counting Crows, Timbaland, The Fray, CAKE, Sublime, JoJo, Kaskade, 4 Non Blondes, Ashley McBryde, The War and Treaty, "I Love the 90's Tour" with Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Rob Base and Tone Loc, B.o.B, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and The United States Air Force Band.

Who's Supporting CNN's "The Fourth in America"?

Summerfest, BottleRock Napa Valley, Social House Entertainment, Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America Festival, and Ft. Lauderdale's 4th of July Spectacular! are again participating.

