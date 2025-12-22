Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan Season 3 Is Heading Our Way: Cool Kaiju Graphic Released

To nobody's surprise, Dan Da Dan is getting a third season, with studio Science Maru releasing a new graphic preview - complete with kaiju!

The anime adapts Yukinobu Tatsu’s hit manga, which has surpassed 12 million copies sold worldwide.

Follow Momo and Okarun as they battle both spirits and aliens in this wild supernatural teen adventure.

Dan Da Dan combines romantic comedy, action-thriller, and coming-of-age themes in a unique story blend.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, hit anime Dan Da Dan is getting a third season. Yay. The everyday story of a high school boy and a high school girl who must battle both aliens and the supernatural will return, as the manga has hundreds more pages of story that the first two seasons of the anime have yet to cover. Think of it as a Japanese teenage version of The X-Files, where the kids possess powers. And it's a screwball romantic comedy. And an action thriller. And a teen coming-of-age story. That's a lot. That's manga that becomes an anime. That's everything. Science Maru, the studio behind the wacky series, has released a new preview graphic for the upcoming season that features a kaiju, or rather a dude in a dai kaiju costume, because Dan Da Dan wouldn't be complete without a kaiju battle.

The series adapts Yukinobu Tatsu's manga, which has sold over 12 million copies and continues to be serialized every Tuesday on Shueisha's manga magazine app, Shonen Jump+. Oh, and it has an evil spirit stuck in a cat figurine named Turbo Granny! Not to mention anime's first true GILF. See, this series has everything.

Dan Da Dan is a story about Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult enthusiast. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them, as Momo believes in ghosts but denies that aliens exist, while Okarun believes in aliens but denies the existence of ghosts.

To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted, and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power, and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Dan Dan Dan streams across multiple platforms in the US, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

