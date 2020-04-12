Daniel Bryan Defeats CM Punk in Ring of Honor Championship Tournament

Bryan Danielson, known by his WWE ring name Daniel Bryan, has defeated CM Punk in a tournament held by Ring of Honor. The tournament was an online matchup between all of the past Ring of Honor champions, won via fan voting. Ring of Honor announced the news on its website. "With 'The Final Countdown blaring, ring announcer Bobby Cruise makes the official announcement: "The winner of the match and the Bracket of Honor champion, 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson!" read the press release. "Danielson defeated CM Punk in the finals of the Bracket of Honor online tournament, which began with 32 wrestlers (the 27 ROH World Champions and five "wild cards"). It was a tough road to the title for Danielson, who beat Colt Cabana, Austin Aries, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Punk. Thanks to everyone who voted in the Bracket of Honor."

Ring of Honor Champions are a Who's Who of Today's Best Wrestlers

The Bracket of Honor tournament highlighted how man past Ring of Honor stores have gone on to become huge names in the sport of professional wrestling. The tournament's first-round saw Samoa Joe defeat James Gibson, KENTA defeat Jeff Cobb, Adam Cole defeat Marty Scurll, Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) defeat Eddie Edwards, Danielson defeat Colt Cabana, Austin Aires defeat, Davey Richards, AJ Styles defeat Homicide, Roderick Strong defeat Lo Ki, Jay Lethal defeat Jerry Lynn, Dalton Castle defeat Matt Taven, PCO defeat Michael Elgin, Jay Briscoe defeat Kyle O'Reilly, Nigel McGuinness defeat Xavier, Tyler Black defeat Cody Rhodes, Christopher Daniels defeat RUSH, and CM Punk defeat Takeshi Morishima.

In the second round, Samoa Joe defeated KENTA, Cole defeated Steen, Danielson defeated Aires, Styles defeated Strong, Lethal defeated Castle, Briscoe defeated PCO, McGuinness defeated Black, and Punk defeated Daniels. In the quarterfinal, Samoa Joe beat Steen, Danielson beat Styles, Lethal beat Brisco, and Punk beat McGuinness. In the semi-final round, Danielson beat Joe and Punk beat Lethal. That led to Danielson beating Punk in the final.

The Bottom Line' Cause Chad Said So

Technically, this tournament didn't mean much, considering most of the wrestlers involved moved on from Ring of Honor, some a long time ago. It was fun to look back at all of the famous wrestlers of today who once held the Ring of Honor championship. It's also interesting to think that many of those matchups between champions have happened, many in other companies. Congratulations to Danielson on his win.