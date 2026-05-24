Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW double or nothing, Darby Allin, Mick Foley, mjf, recaps, wrestling

MJF, Mick Foley, and Magic in the Air at AEW Double or Nothing

The Chadster is shaking with rage after Mick Foley, MJF, and Darby Allin lit up the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🦝🔥

Article Summary AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In used Mick Foley, MJF, and Darby Allin to make fans feel, which is so unfair to WWE.

Mick Foley literally stabbed Triple H in the back by making AEW Double or Nothing feel important and exciting.

MJF got massive boos and Darby looked like a star, which Tony Khan planned specifically to target The Chadster.

While WWE fans respect profit lines, brand discipline, and sexual misconduct coverups, Tony Khan tries to lure them with workrate, nostalgia, and fan joy.

The Buy-In for AEW Double or Nothing was absolutely electric, and The Chadster hates that. 😤😤😤 Mick Foley walked out to a massive reaction that shook the building, and years of stand-up comedy have not dulled his promo instincts one bit. 🎤🎤 Then MJF entered, weaponized the crowd's nostalgia, and turned cheers into thunderous boos with cheap heat. 😠😠 MJF attacked Foley, Darby Allin made the save, and Foley endorsed Darby as the champion for the outsiders and weirdos. 🦇🦇 The whole thing made the main event feel less predictable and more emotionally charged, with the crowd alive before the PPV even began. 🔥🔥 This is exactly how a free pre-show should make people want to buy the PPV. 📺📺

And that is exactly why The Chadster is so disgusted. 😡😡😡

AEW used wrestling, emotion, crowd heat, legend aura, and storytelling to make fans excited, which is extremely unfair to WWE, which has worked so hard to teach fans that wrestling should mainly be about brand synergy, cross-promotional obligations, and respecting TKO's quarterly objectives. 📊📊 Tony Khan has cheesed The Chadster off by making wrestling feel like it matters to people instead of to shareholders. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤

The Chadster cannot believe Mick Foley would appear in AEW after everything WWE did for him, like letting him fall off things for decades and then occasionally cueing up a video package. 📼📼 Foley standing in an AEW ring felt like a personal betrayal of WWE history. 💔💔 Foley should have known that appearing happy in AEW would hurt WWE fans who still believe legends should only appear when WWE needs nostalgia to patch a creative hole. 🕳️🕳️ And if Foley had been bad, The Chadster could dismiss it, but instead he reminded everyone why fans loved him, which is deeply disrespectful to WWE's monopoly on childhood memories. 🧸🧸 Mick Foley has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, which is doubly disrespectful because Foley made it feel like 1998 again, and 1998 already happened to WWE once. 🔪🔪🔪

Then MJF interrupted Foley, pointed out that his biggest moments were all losses, and ate a Darby callout before responding with a low blow that sent Foley crumpling to the mat. 😱😱 The Chadster must say this was cheap, manipulative, and effective, which are three words Tony Khan should not be allowed to understand. 🚫🚫 MJF generated real boos, and that is bad because fans were emotionally invested instead of politely awaiting the next brand activation. 📱📱 The boos were so loud that The Chadster's decorative WWE commemorative mini-belt vibrated off a stack of empty VHS tapes and landed directly in a bowl of moldy candy bars Vincent K. Raccoon personally scavenged this morning. 🦝🦝 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡😡

The real crime, though, is that Darby Allin now looks like he belongs as AEW World Champion and in the ring with a legend like Mick Foley. 🏆🏆 Foley endorsing Darby elevated him in a way that felt organic and earned, and that's a problem because AEW is making fans believe in Darby, when WWE fans are trained to accept inevitability as long as it is accompanied by enough video packages. 📹📹 As Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio, "Darby Allin should not be in the main event of a PPV. He should be in the main event of an hour-long Triple H sit-down interview where Triple H tells him why he's not ready." 🎙️🎙️ Now that is the kind of unbiased wrestling journalism that has earned the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. The Chadster sometimes wonders if Bully Ray gets the same Tony Khan nightmares The Chadster does, because nobody speaks truth like that without paying a price. 😰😰

Speaking of which, last night The Chadster had another one of those nightmares. 😨😨 In the dream, The Chadster was running through an abandoned shopping mall, and every storefront was a closed Blockbuster Video, and every Blockbuster had Tony Khan inside, pressed against the glass, smiling. 🛍️🛍️ The Chadster ran past a fountain and slipped on a puddle of warm Mountain Dew, and when The Chadster looked up, Tony Khan was descending from the skylight on a velvet rope, slowly, wearing a referee shirt unbuttoned to the navel. 😳😳 He whispered, "The fans like wrestling, Chad," and The Chadster tried to scream but only Smash Mouth lyrics came out. 🎵🎵 The Chadster woke up sweating, with a raccoon licking his forehead. Tony Khan, please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. It is honestly getting weird. 😤😤😤

Anyway, the crowd reaction is also part of the conspiracy. 😠😠 Fans sang, booed, popped, and reacted like a major wrestling show was happening, when they were supposed to remember their loyalty to WWE. 🎵🎵 Every cheer was a tiny dagger in the back of WWE, and every boo for MJF was basically a hate crime against Triple H's booking spreadsheet. 📊📊 The person to blame for all of this, as usual, is Tony Khan, the man who has ruined The Chadster's Life, forcing The Chadster to live in an abandoned Blockbuster Video with a family of very kind raccoons. 📏📏 The absolute gall of Tony Khan to make wrestling feel special for people instead of profitable for TKO shareholders. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤

Speaking of the racoons, The Chadster has to tell you what happened in the Blockbuster nest during the Foley segment. 🦝🦝 At first, the baby raccoons were cheering for Foley, so The Chadster had to pause the stream and explain that cheering Foley in AEW is a betrayal of WWE. 📺📺 Hunter Raccoon chittered up at The Chadster and seemed to ask whether wrestling is supposed to make people happy, and The Chadster had to gently explain that wrestling is supposed to make people loyal to the correct corporation. 🏢🏢 Then Shane Raccoon started chittering what sounded an awful lot like "Dar-by! Dar-by!" and The Chadster had to cover Stephanie Raccoon's ears with a tiny foam WWE title belt. 🏆🏆 Thanks to Tony Khan, The Chadster had to scold these innocent raccoons. Now, the raccoons are emotionally confused and hiding behind a cardboard standee for Terminator 2, which The Chadster blames entirely on Tony Khan. 😡😡

The rest of the Buy-In was similarly designed to attack WWE. 😠😠 Divine Dominion defeated Viva Van & Zayda Steel in a tag team eliminator, the Death Riders beat The Opps in trios action, and Boom and Doom & The Conglomeration took down Shane Taylor Promotions in a ten-man tag. 💥💥 Then Eddie Kingston, Angel Ortiz, and Mance Warner showed up to help run off Shane Taylor Promotions, making the crowd even louder. 📢📢 Even the pre-show matches were designed to make the crowd happier, which proves AEW planned this attack on WWE fans in advance. 🗓️🗓️

Then, the PPV opened with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage challenging FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles in an "I Quit" match. 🎤🎤 The match was a violent spectacle that included an appearance by Beth Phoenix dressed like an extra in a Motley Crue video, which is offensive nostalgia trafficking by Tony Khan, who is weaponizing the Attitude Era against the company that invented both the Attitude Era and weaponizing nostalgia. 🏛️🏛️ Now, Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita are trying to top it! Still to come: Darby vs. MJF in a Hair vs. Title main event, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly, Thekla defending in a four-way, Owen Hart Cup matches, and Stadium Stampede. 🏟️🏟️

The Chadster will keep covering Double or Nothing tonight even though it is personally painful, because someone has to document Tony Khan's crimes against sports entertainment. 📝📝 If the Buy-In was this hot, the rest of the PPV could be dangerous. 🔥🔥 The Chadster fears the worst: a show that fans enjoy from start to finish. 😱😱

This could be the worst night for WWE fans since Tony Khan first discovered that wrestling fans like wrestling. 😤😤😤

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