Daredevil: Are Cox's Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin "Echo"-Bound?

It's starting to feel like we've done more reporting of the Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil recently than we did back when the show was originally streaming. Earlier this week, it was all about how Marvel confirmed that the Netflix Matt Murdock and the one we meet in Spider-Man: No Way Home were one-in-the-same. Until they didn't. This time around, it's some clues to where we might be seeing Cox's Murdock and D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin next. Most of you know that D'Onofrio's Kingpin played a major role in Disney+'s Hawkeye, including the reveal that Fisk was Maya Lopez aka Echo's (Alaqua Cox) adopted father and mentor. Well, their story up to this point ended with a bang but still felt a bit incomplete. Well, with Alaqua Cox's Echo getting their own spinoff series, it looks like there might be some time for a "Round 2" between the two- with Charlie Cox along for the ride.

Thanks to someone kind enough to pass along a link to the website for a Costume Designer on the upcoming spinoff series (name redacted because we're not looking to get anyone in trouble), there is a listing for Echo that not only lists Lopez but also Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and D'Onofrio. Here's a look:

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).