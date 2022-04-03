Daredevil: Marvel Scrubs Spider-Man: NWH Info From Character Profile

So remember that good news we reported earlier today about how Daredevil fans should be excited? That's because Marvel had updated the character profile for Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to include Charlie Cox's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home at the end of an on-screen bio that was essentially a synopsis of Netflix's Daredevil series. So what Marvel was essentially saying was that the Netflix Matt Murdock and Spider-Man: NWH Matt Murdock were one-in-the-same (no variant stuff here, people!). Well, that was then. Because someone clearly spoke to someone else because now the "Spider-Man" appearance text has been scrubbed.

So here's a look at the last two paragraphs that now end the character profile:

And here's how the same post ended earlier today:

Soon after, Matt attended the funeral for Father Lantom, where he made peace with Sister Maggie. Now in a better state of mind than he had been in quite a while, Matt fully reconciled with Karen and Foggy and the three of them discussed the idea of reforming their law firm with Karen now as the firm's lead investigator and third partner. Sometime later, Matt was hired as an attorney to defend Peter Parker, as Peter had been publicly outed as Spider-Man and accused of Mysterio's murder. Though Peter was legally cleared of any wrongdoing, Matt warned him he'd still have to face the court of public opinion and advised Harold "Happy" Hogan to hire a good lawyer. As if on cue, a protestor threw a brick through the window of the Parkers' apartment in support of Mysterio. Fortunately, due to his heightened senses, Matt was able to catch the brick before it hurt anyone inside. When Peter asked him how he was able to do that, Matt claimed it was because he was a really good lawyer and left it at that.

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).