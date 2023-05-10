Daredevil: Writers' Strike Shuts Down "Born Again" Filming for Week
An update on the writers' strike that went live this evening reports that production on Daredevil: Born Again has shut down for the week.
On Monday, we reported how picketing by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East led to work on Matt Corman & Chris Ord's (Covert Affairs) Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again being shut down for the day after members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 & 52 refused to cross picket lines. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting from a source that production on the streaming series has been suspended for the week, with the source not offering a timeline of when it would resume. If true, the move comes after two additional days of picketing that also impacted the day's production.
Here's a look at the initial tweets that were sent out on Monday by the WGA East. In the first tweet, three main NYC picketing locations were sent out to striking members. Following that, we had a tweet offering the update that union members were respecting the WGA strike and refusing to cross picket lines:
That would be the production that writer/comedian & WGA Negotiating Committee member Adam Conover (Adam Ruins Everything) referenced when they said they were on their way to shut down a Marvel project