Daredevil: Writers' Strike Shuts Down "Born Again" Filming for Week An update on the writers' strike that went live this evening reports that production on Daredevil: Born Again has shut down for the week.

On Monday, we reported how picketing by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East led to work on Matt Corman & Chris Ord's (Covert Affairs) Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again being shut down for the day after members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 & 52 refused to cross picket lines. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting from a source that production on the streaming series has been suspended for the week, with the source not offering a timeline of when it would resume. If true, the move comes after two additional days of picketing that also impacted the day's production.

Here's a look at the initial tweets that were sent out on Monday by the WGA East. In the first tweet, three main NYC picketing locations were sent out to striking members. Following that, we had a tweet offering the update that union members were respecting the WGA strike and refusing to cross picket lines:

Join striking WGA members at 3 NYC pickets on Monday, May 8: Location 1:

Silvercup East

10am – 2pm Location 2:

Broadway Stages (Brooklyn)

11am – 2pm

370 Greenpoint Ave at Jewel St (New location) Location 3:

Silvercup Studios (Main)

RSVP: https://t.co/EkKfNsybLo pic.twitter.com/6Of8SWseGK — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they're supposed to be filming "Daredevil," but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line. #ShutItDown #SolidarityForever #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/omg6xpQl48 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

That would be the production that writer/comedian & WGA Negotiating Committee member Adam Conover (Adam Ruins Everything) referenced when they said they were on their way to shut down a Marvel project