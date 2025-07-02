Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Departing HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

Neil Druckmann announced that he was departing HBO's The Last of Us series ahead of Season 3 to focus on upcoming Naughty Dog projects.

Article Summary Neil Druckmann exits HBO's The Last of Us before Season 3 to focus on Naughty Dog’s next big projects.

Craig Mazin continues as showrunner, ensuring the series remains true to the acclaimed video game roots.

Druckmann reflects on the honor of adapting The Last of Us and working closely with Mazin on the hit series.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, will be one of his next creative focuses.

Back in February, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann shared how they could see Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us extending beyond a third season, but they weren't sure how many seasons the total run would be. However long the series does end up running, it will be moving forward without Druckmann, who announced today that he was stepping away from the creative side of the HBO series to focus on the work going on over at Naughty Dog. Druckmann will still stay on as an executive producer of the adaptation.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in 'The Last of Us' on HBO," Druckmann shared on the official Naughty Dog Instagram account. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."

Druckmann added, "Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct, and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting 'The Last of Us' Part I and the continued adaptation of 'The Last of Us' Part II."

"It's been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO," Mazin shared in a statement about the news. "I couldn't have asked for a more generous creative partner. As a true fan of Naughty Dog and Neil's work in video games, I'm beyond excited to play his next game. While he focuses on that, I'll continue to work with our brilliant cast and crew to deliver the show our audience has come to expect. We are so grateful to Neil and Halley Gross for entrusting the incredible story of 'The Last of Us Part II' to us, and we're just as grateful to the millions of people around the world who tune in."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!