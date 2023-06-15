Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S04E04 Spotlights Matt Borne aka Doink the Clown

Here's a look at the trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E04, examining the life and death of Matt Borne, aka Doink the Clown.

Three episodes into the fourth season of Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring, and the docuseries has been hitting on all cylinders when it comes to presenting the triumphs & tragedies… the heartbreak & hope… stemming from three distinctly different but equally impactful chapters. Next week, S04E04 "What Happened to Doink the Clown?" tells the shocking story of Matt Borne, aka Doink the Clown, and a life consumed by violence and substance abuse – a life that ended with questions left unanswered. Now, here's a look at the trailer that was released earlier today…

Dark Side of the Ring S04E04 "What Happened to Doink the Clown?"

Matt Borne, the man behind Doink the Clown lived a life of unhinged violence and substance abuse until his shocking death left his family questioning if it really was an accident… "What Happened to Doink the Clown?" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/px0q78VZv1 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 6/27: "The Junkyard Dog;" 7/11: "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis;" 7/18: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 7/25: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, June 20th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

