TinyBuild Connect 2024 Highlights Multiple Incoming Titles

During the tinyBuild Connect 2024 livestream this morning, the company revealed mote info on three titles and gave updates to others.

Article Summary tinyBuild Connect 2024 showcases Duckside, an inventive survival game.

Kingmakers combines medieval war with futuristic weaponry and tactics.

Sand, a unique PvPvE title, sets players in a dystopian desert world.

All games promise innovation and excitement in tinyBuild's upcoming lineup.

This morning, indie game publisher tinyBuild Games held their latest livestream featuring three specific titles and a few updates as part of the tinyBuild Connect 2024. The three major games talked about today were Duckside, Kingmakers, and Sand. All of them received proper features as we got a better look at each one heading into the rest of 2024. We have more info on them for you here and the livestream above.

Duckside

Duckside delivers a fresh take on the persistent-world survival genre popularized by games like DayZ and Rust. Featuring a duck-billed blend of PVP, PVE, extensive crafting, and base-building systems, Duckside is set to be the next beak-out hit from tinyBuild!

Take to the skies with sophisticated flight mechanics, gliding and diving over mountains, locating secret treasures, and raining down feathered fury from a bird's-eye view.

Scour for resources by beaking away at stones, wood, and various natural resources. Construct valuable tools and forge the most impenetrable of nests for storage, safety, and survival, but beware – nowhere is truly safe.

Watch out for rogue humans on the hunt as you explore Duckside 's massive, 50-player environment – or attack them first to secure epic loot.

Survive on your own or squad up with your best anatidae (the scientific name for water birds, tell your mom you learned something today) to form a frightening flock forcing feathered foes to think twice before striking.

Kingmakers

Kingmakers throws you back in time to the age of all-out medieval warfare. As an elite task force operative, you'll have to save the future in an epic action-strategy sandbox featuring thousands of soldiers at the same time. Build your kingdom, grab your gun(s), and lead your armies into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op for up to four players.

Change History & Save the Future : You're the last hope in a dying world. Travel back 500 years to medieval England to change the course of a bloody war and, if you're lucky, stave off the apocalypse.

Groundbreaking Medieval Simulation : Each battle runs as a fully real-time simulation with thousands of soldiers fighting simultaneously. Next-gen multi-threaded AI controls the decision-making and loyalty of every unit on the battlefield, combined with a unique procedural animation system for an unprecedented degree of character and combat fidelity.

Brings Guns (and a Lot More) to a Sword Fight : Use assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, armored SUVs, bikes, attack helos, air strikes and more to make sure the history-altering goes smoothly. Put your sharpshooting skills to the test and wreak absolute havoc on the battlefield.

Command Your Troops in Battle : Seamlessly swap between combat and issuing orders at any time for endless strategic possibilities. Allocate legions of archers, swordsmen, spearmen, and cavalry, build fortifications, and plan your next move before diving right back into the fray.

Conquer Solo or Team Up in Co-op : Up to three friends can lead their own armies alongside yours in online co-op. Work together to break down the enemy castle's defenses or guard allied strongholds against hordes of opponents. Prepare for an epic medieval multiplayer experience like no other!

Sand

Sand is set in an alternate-history universe, where the Austro-Hungarian Empire leads space colonization in the 19th century, humanity travels the stars, and the fallen planet of Sophie lays in ruins after an ecological disaster evaporated the world's oceans. Now only the bravest and most reckless treasure hunters, working alone or in teams, scavenge and battle across Sophie's deadly deserts, abandoned settlements and beyond in search of hidden riches. Operate your own massive walking Trampler mech to explore, loot valuables, take down hostile enemies, and escape with your fortune and life. Sand's combination of high-stakes PvPvE combat and emergent extraction gameplay will keep you on your toes, delivering a thrilling experience that's accessible but challenging and rewarding as you play.

Master the Tramplers: Traverse and fight across a huge, hostile world with Tramplers, gigantic walking mechs that act as your main base for exploration, assaulting enemies, and guarding loot. Customize your Trampler, upgrading its power, armor, weapons, and more. Team up with other players to create and command the ultimate moving fortress!

Intense PvPvE Combat : You're not alone on this dangerous world! Other smugglers and creatures also roam the wastes. Engage in action-packed firefights on foot and on your Trampler with a range of powerful weaponry. Sand 's gunplay and combat mechanics are easy to pick up but challenging and rewarding to master for thrillingly immersive battles. Loot, Survive & Thrive: Sophie's civilizations may have fallen, but their riches remain for those who can find them! Track down and extract valuable items and resources to make your fortune, but watch out for other players hunting to take what's yours. Emergent Extraction Gameplay: No two games of Sand are ever the same. Your adventures and experiences will change based on the loot you find, other players' actions, and in-game world events. Adapt your strategies on the fly with the tools you have at hand, and be ready for memorable surprises at every turn.



Explore a Vast, Dynamic Open World: Venture across a massive, ever-changing, semi-procedurally generated world transformed into the desert by ecological disaster. Discover loot, secrets, and mysterious anomalies scattered throughout the once-prosperous land.

Made Proudly in Ukraine: Created by a team of Ukrainian devs in the heart of Lviv, Sand 's look, feel, and story are a celebration of Ukraine's rich cultural heritage and people, with an alt-history, diesel-punk world based on the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

