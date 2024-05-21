Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: mummy boy, SDCC 2024, Super7

Super7 Head Honcho Brian Flynn On 23 Years Of Mummy Boy

We talk to Super7 head honcho Brian Flynn about the company's 23rd anniversary and their adorable mascot Mummy Boy and why he is so cute.

Article Summary Super7 celebrates 23 years with mascot Mummy Boy, a fan-favorite across the toy community.

Brian Flynn shares insights on creating Mummy Boy and the character's unexpected popularity.

Mummy Boy has 68 unique versions, with glow-in-the-dark and camo colors being highlights.

Exciting new releases and promotions for Mummy Boy's anniversary are happening at SDCC.

Super7 turns 23 this year, and while they have all sorts of figures and toys that fans love, it is their mascot Mummy Boy who most of us treasure the most. Seriously the most adorable mascot in toy history, the character himself has a rich history all his own in a variety of looks and colorways that if you follow the timeline, perfectly run perpendicular to the rise of the company itself. To help celebrate, Amazon has a bunch of Super7 products on sale, and the company is gearing up for a birthday celebration at this year's SDCC. We got to talk to head honcho Brian Flynn about creating the character, his favorite versions, and more.

BC: There's a big anniversary right now going on with you guys. One of the best mascots I've ever seen for a toy company. Mummy boy. What's it like, seeing the reaction to all of that right now, the excitement around it, because I gotta tell you, a lot of people I know are very into collecting Mummy Boy.

Brian Flynn: Yeah, it's always been surprising. When we first invented him, we really wanted to have a store mascot that sort of felt like a 1950s mascot. An advertising mascot. And at that time, we were heavily working on Godzilla and other products. So when we designed Mummy Boy, it was kind of our throwback 50s guy, but we kind of didn't expect it to be super popular with the people who collected our toys. We didn't we didn't really think too much of it. We thought, yeah, it's just a character for the store. It's our mascot. And to our surprise, it sort of took off and people really loved him. And I mean, with good reason. He's super cute, but I just wasn't expecting the gnarly dudes to be like, oh, I love this cute mummy. So he's really taken on a life of his own and so has his whole gang. The whole little group of friends at this point have really sort of taken off into a life of their own.

BC: That would probably be the most exciting part for me if I had a toy company if the mascot itself became just as popular as the name itself. I go to conventions, I see people wearing Mummy Boy shirts, and I have a pin on my backpack that I carry with me every day. It brings a level of comfort to see Mummy Boy.

BF: Yeah. I mean, and I think it comes back to when you hear us talk about the brand a lot, we talk about how it's supposed to be fun and how collecting supposed to be. There's an inherent joy that's supposed to be in that. And I think that's really what Mummy Boy's expression and demeanor really brings across. He's smiling and waving at you. He's happy to see you. And I think that's really sort of what we wanted him to be. It's like he's inviting you to come hang out in the store with us. We want to hang out. Come on by.

BC: Do you have a favorite version you guys have done over the years?

BF: Well, that's a tricky one. I mean, the most popular one is the glow in the dark with the light blue in the red. So like, if you say Mummy Boy is a color, that's usually where we go first and foremost. But I mean, we've done 68 versions of them. So there are some super fun ones. Some of them like the camo-colored ones are kind of crazy. I think that one of the things that's been super fun about it is just all the different ways, all the different colors that we've done over the years. This one makes no sense, but I love it. It's a grey ghost glow in the dark inside a clear gray with mint green eyes.

BC: I love the mint green. It really pops.

BF: It's just super fun. So that would be sort of the best answer I have to that is I like all of my children equally, but there's a few that have really good outfits.

BC: What kind of stuff do you guys have planned for the anniversary? Do you have anything special coming out, anything that you guys are excited to do in the near future you can talk about?

BF: There's quite a lot going on for both the brand and for Mummy Boy himself. Obviously, it's our 23rd anniversary, which no one's celebrated in any major way ever, (laughs). Doesn't roll off the tongue super well, but 23 is going on, which is phenomenal. And I can't believe we're here and that's great. We've got some great partnerships coming up with Amazon this week. They've got a whole bunch of discounts and promotions they're running on everything to celebrate Mummy Boy's birthday through the 22nd. And there's some really exciting stuff that we're going to bring out at SDCC with Mummy Boy that I think will catch people by surprise. So there's actually quite a lot going on. But it's not limited to just Mummy Boy. It is the whole of Super7. But for Mummy Boy specifically, there's a new color of the vinyl that just dropped, and a really cool new item that we'll be bringing to SDCC.

For more ways to celebrate Super7 and Mummy Boy's big birthday, go here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!