Dwayne Johnson Transforms In First Pic From A24's The Smashing Machine

A24 has released the first photo of Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the new film The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne Johnson is currently filming a role for A24's biopic The Smashing Machine, about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and today, the studio released the first photo from the film, where Johnson looks completely different from when we last saw him. Directed by Benny Safdie, the drama also stars Emily Blunt, his co-star from Disney's The Jungle Cruise. Production on the film is now underway after the project was first announced back in December by A24. Below is the first pic of Dwayne Johnson in the role.

Dwayne Johnson Is Taking This Very Seriously

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

For those who follow Dwayne Johnson on his social media, the star has been training MMA for long hours in preparation for the role, and it has been impressive to see the dedication he is putting in. Of course, his history with MMA is long, as he is a fan of the sport, appearing at UFC events and posting about his love of certain fighters. That will help lend a sense of authenticity this story needs. Really, this will be the big swing for Dwayne Johnson to go after his Oscar. It is a great story, and if he was ever going to show off his range as an actor, this is the one to do it. Partnering with A24 was also a stroke of genius. Really, this whole thing falls on the stars' shoulders; the rest of the pedigree is there to make this a really special film.

No release date for The Smashing Machine is known at this time.

