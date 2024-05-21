Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mondo Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo 8" Figure

Get ready some an oozing good time as Mondo has debuted their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soft vinyl collectible figures

Article Summary Mondo unveils new 8-inch Leonardo figure with detailed, vintage TMNT and Japanese sofubi styling.

Leonardo collectible features articulated design, dual katanas, and a faithful nod to the fan-favorite blue mask.

Joining Leonardo, the Donatello figure also gets the 8" soft vinyl treatment, expanding the TMNT collection.

Available for purchase at MondoShop for $90, this figure is a must-have for TMNT aficionados and collectors.

Leonardo, the disciplined and honorable leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is a character who truly embodies the principles of ninjutsu and the teachings of Splinter. Known for his blue mask and mastery of the dual katanas, Leonardo leads his brothers, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, against the fury of Shredder and the Foot Clan. With a strong sense of duty and commitment to justice, Leo has been a very popular turtle with fans, and now Mondo is bringing Leonardo to life in a brand new and stunning way. A new 8-inch tall soft vinyl figure has been revealed, which draws inspiration from classic TMNT toy designs as well as the rich tradition of Japanese sofubi.

Mondo has perfectly captured Leonardo's iconic look with meticulous attention to detail, from his fierce expression to the intricate sculpting of his shell and weapons. The figure's design pays homage to the vintage aesthetic that Playmates fans know and love and is fully backed with some Mondo love. Leonardo will also release alongside his brother Donatello, which means more of the infamous TMNT clan will be getting this new 8" treatment. Collectors will be able to add a new cowabunga addition to their collection today at 1 PM EST, right on the MondoShop, for $90.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Leonardo Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. Fearless leader Leonardo comes complete with killer katanas that can be wielded or holstered for a range of display."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Sculpt – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – LordBobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Leonardo Figure

2 Katana's

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!