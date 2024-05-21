Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: elvira, NECA, pride month

Celebrate Pride Month with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and NECA

NECA is here to help celebrate Pride with the one and only Elvira, Mistress of the Dark with a new collectors edition figure

Article Summary NECA unveils special Elvira figure for Pride Month in rainbow attire.

Exclusive Elvira collector's edition symbolizes love and acceptance.

Part of the proceeds support the LGBTQ+ through the Human Rights Campaign.

Elvira action figure features custom pose, accessories, and collector-friendly packaging.

In celebration of Pride Month, NECA has unveiled a dazzling new Elvira, Mistress of the Dark figure, adorned in a stunning, never-before-seen sparkling rainbow dress. This special edition figure pays tribute to the iconic horror hostess, known for her wit, charm, and an icon with unmistakable gothic style who is now embracing the spirit of inclusivity and pride. Featured in a shimmering rainbow dress, this release puts Elvira front and center as she symbolizes love, diversity, and acceptance. Everything you love about the Misstress of the Dark is showcased here, from her voluminous hair and bold makeup to a new, colorful array of accessories. This release not only honors Elvira's enduring legacy in pop culture but also supports and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, as NECA and Elvira are both proud donors to the Human Rights Campaign. Collectors who love all things Elvira can find this figure right now on the NECA Store for $34.99.

Pride Month Elvira, Mistress of the Dark NECA Figure

"From NECA. Celebrate Pride Month with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! The devilishly delightful Cassandra Peterson has played the part of Elvira for more than 40 years with grace, humor, and more than a little camp. NECA is proud to present this "Over the Rainbow" Elvira figure, celebrating the horror and queer icon in a never-before-seen, sparkling rainbow dress for your collection. With an original tailored fabric gown, glittery ruby red heels, and a yellow brick display base, she's definitely not in Kansas anymore!"

"This fully articulated 8-inch action figure features new faceplate technology with two interchangeable expressions and hands, including brand new ones that allow you to recreate Elvira's signature pose! She comes with a book accessory of Peterson's memoir, Yours Cruelly, and a double-sided flag with 10 stickers to customize and show your unique pride! Collector-friendly window box packaging."

