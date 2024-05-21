Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Netflix, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Mark Millar, millarworld

Mark Millar Asks Big Questions Bringing Millarworld To Dark Horse

Mark Millar posted promos from his upcoming Millarworld and Netflix comics moving from Image Comics to Dark Horse...

In his most recent newsletter, Mark Millar posted the promos from his upcoming Millarworld books owned by Netflix that are moving from Image Comics to Dark Horse, in a bureaucratic move to make things simpler for Netflix's accountants. And with that answer, he posits many questions.

"Listen, big news on my side of the desk too as we get ready to launch FIVE NEW TITLES from Dark Horse, starting in July with Nemesis and followed by the new Prodigy series, Night Club 2, The Magic Order Volume 5 and the Jupiter's Legacy finale. I really love all these books and I leave you with an exclusive first look at all the cool ads. Nobody's seen these before and they look fantastic. As ever, I'm lucky to be working with artists and designers at this level!"

Jupiter's Legacy Finale: What is The Island? Where did we come from? Who created the Human Race?

What is The Island? Where did we come from? Who created the Human Race? The Magic Order Volume 5: Cordelia Moonstone and her family of wizards watch over the human race. They live in shadows and protect us from darkness, but who's looking out for them?

Cordelia Moonstone and her family of wizards watch over the human race. They live in shadows and protect us from darkness, but who's looking out for them? Prodigy: Slaves Of Mars: Edison Crane is a genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist. But he isn't the SMARTEST MAN in the Crane family. What was his father doing with the secret space program? And why did they kill him for it?

Plenty of questions, and maybe Bleeding Cool will be able to drop some answers at the end of the week… here are the July and August 2024 solicits for the Millarworld titles so far.

Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery #1 (CVR A) (Valerio Giangiordano)

Comic Script by: Mark Millar

Illustrated by: Valerio Giangiordano

Cover Design or Artwork by: Valerio Giangiordano

On Sale 07/24/2024 $4.99

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the debut of a brand-new arc of the bestselling thriller: Nemesis. Immediately following the events of the smash-hit Big Game, Nemesis lies broken and destroyed, but hell-bent on vengeance against every single person who wronged him. The bloody fire back begins here as he marshals together a plan for the ages.

Night Club II #1 (CVR A) (Juanan Ramirez)

Night Club II #1 (CVR B) (B&W) (Juanan Ramirez)

Night Club II #1 (CVR C) (Jae Lee)

Comic Script by: Mark Millar

Illustrated by: Juanan Ramirez

Cover Design or Artwork by: Juanan Ramirez

On Sale 08/21/2024 $4.99

After last year's smash hit series, your favourite vampire superheroes are back!

The only problem is that they've all fallen out and Sam is never going to forgive Danny for dating the girl he loves. Is he about to start his own rival vampire gang?

Prodigy: Slaves of Mars #1 (CVR A) (Stefano Landini)

Prodigy: Slaves of Mars #1 (CVR B) (B&W) (Stefano Landini)

Comic Script by: Mark Millar

Illustrated by: Stefano Landini

Cover Design or Artwork by: Stefano Landini

On Sale 08/07/2024 $4.99

Someone murdered Edison Crane's father when he stumbled across the world's greatest secret, and now he's taking Edison's entire life apart too. What was his father's role in NASA's secret space program and what does it mean for all mankind?

Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery #2 (CVR A) (Valerio Giangiordano)

Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery #2 (CVR B) (B&W)

Comic Script by: Mark Millar

Illustrated by: Valerio Giangiordano

On Sale 08/28/2024 $4.99

Every superhero has a sidekick. Why shouldn't supervillains have one too? Nemesis busts the worst kid in the world out of juvenile detention and trains him to be just as twisted and malevolent as he is as he rebuilds his fortune and plots revenge against his enemies.

