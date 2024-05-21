Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: alan scott, golden age, green lantern

Why Did Green Lantern Alan Scott Go Back In The Closet And Have Kids?

The new Alan Scott: Green Lantern series set in the forties has seen J Edgar Hoover blackmail Scott over being a gay superhero.

J Edgar Hoover was the first Director of FBI after eleven years as the director of the BOI, its predecessor. He founded the FBI in 1935, where he remained as director for 37 more years until he died in 1972. After his death, evidence of his secretive abuses of power were brought to light, including wiretapping, burglary, and blackmailing politicians over sexual matters, as well as his own homosexuality, and tastes for BDSM and crossdressing. The new Alan Scott: Green Lantern series set in the forties has seen Hoover blackmail Scott over being a gay superhero. The final series, published today, sees Alan Scott, having come to some home truths with those he has fought alongside, and against, go back up against Hoover.

And giving a chance for Alan Scott to give the kind of monologues that floating superheroes do best, all while potentially suggesting to Hoover that this is a frog he may not want to let out of the box, considering his own desires and actions.

However, given Alan Scott's behaviour as a gay man in the forties very well aware of himself, some have asked how this was going to fly with established continuity that Alan Scott fathered two children naturally – who are both superheroes, Jade and Obsidian.

And only recently came out to them as well, back in Infinite Frontier in 2021.

So how does that marry up with the tale he is now telling? Obsidian asks the question.

Once you pull at that glowing green string, you will get an answer…

It's a tender, uncomfortable story of another time, that really wasn't that long ago, and even twenty years ago would have meant a whole different kind of conversation. But all this is getting a bit heavy, right? And it's time for Obsidian to make the joke that everyone has been making since Bleeding Cool first scooped the story of Alan Scott being a gay man back in 2012.

Yup, the Golden Age Green Lantern's power weakness is wood…

ALAN SCOTT THE GREEN LANTERN #6 (OF 6) CVR A DAVID TALASKI

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Cian Tormey (CA) David Talaski

Alan Scott's final battle with the Red Lantern rages to a fever pitch! With Alan overcome with anger at his mortal enemy, will he cross a line he's never thought he would? The explosive conclusion of one of the Green Lantern's earliest adventures is here, and the fallout will affect Alan Scott forever! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/21/2024

