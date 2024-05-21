Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Debuts New Star Wars 187th Legion Clone Trooper Helmet

It looks like Disney has debuted their very own Star Wars 187th Legion Clone Trooper Voice-Changing Replica Helmet online

Article Summary Disney unveils the Star Wars 187th Legion Clone Trooper Helmet with voice changer.

Authentic replica features 10 real character phrases and adjustable straps.

Available at Disney Parks and shopDisney online for $99.99.

A collectible inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Mace Windu's troops.

Return the events of The Clone Wars as a new Star Wars replica has arrived from Disney. That is right; while the Hasbro Star Wars team has been slacking, Disney Parks is dishing out some pretty sweet replicas. This new replica gives Clone Wars fans a new replica Clone Trooper helmet from the 187th Legion with a voice changing feature. Hasbro already has a Clone Trooper helmet made, so adding some docs on those bad boys would not be hard, and designs after iconic battalions and troopers would sell like hotcakes. Disney is taking charge now as the Clone Troopers, under the leadership of Jedi Master Mace Windu, are reporting for duty. The replica 187th Legion helmet is fully detailed, has ten real character phrases, is a full-scale helmet for adults, and has adjustable head straps to accommodate all soldiers of the Republic. Coen Wars fanatics can find this helmet at Disney Parks as well as on the shopDisney store for $99.99.

Star Wars 187th Legion Clone Trooper Voice-Changing Helmet

"Strike fear in the hearts of your enemies as a member of the elite 187th Legion when wearing this helmet with sound effects. With precise detail, it recreates the helmet worn by the clone troopers under the leadership of Jedi General Mace Windu. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this highly detailed roleplay accessory features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The full scale adult helmet has interior padding and adjustable fit so you can defend the Empire in comfort and style. Welcome to the dark side."

Includes microphone for voice changing function

More than 10 real character phrases

Interior padding

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order

Includes an adjustable head strap inside the helmet to accommodate different head sizes

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!