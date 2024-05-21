Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2, superman, trailer

My Adventures with Superman S02 Clip: Amanda Waller's Deadly Discovery

Things go from bad to worse in an S02E01 preview for Adult Swim's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-starring My Adventures with Superman.

With the second season of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman ready to leap our screens in a single bound (but with two episodes) later this week, we thought we would pass along a new extended sneak preview of the action that's on the way. Who knows? Maybe we might even have an interview with some of the producers going live later today, too. Hmmm… but for now, check out the following clip as Superman deals with some "complicated family issues" that lead to Amanda Waller making a deadly discovery that she plans on getting her hands on – no matter what.

Here's a look at an extended preview for the second season of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman – set for a two-episode, one-hour return on May 25th at midnight (and the following day on Max):

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

