Dave Bautista Thanks Bernie Sanders for Shooting on Fossil Fuels

As the country celebrates July 4th weekend, Americans want to know: what is Dave Bautista tweeting about? You've come to the right place, Davebronies! The former WWE Champion thanked longtime political ally Bernie Sanders Saturday after Sanders called out the fossil fuel industry for causing a horrifying ball of flames to spawn in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico due to a pipeline leak. Sanders posted a video of the almost patriotically flaming water, which would fit in nicely with the special effects of one of Bautista's action-packed blockbuster movies, and commented:

Please do not tell me that ending our dependency on fossil fuels is too radical — THIS is radical. https://t.co/mPbrSEoVg5 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista quote Sanders' tweet and responded:

Bautista also advanced the cause of another political ally, Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, while bashing one of his old enemies, Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, as a disciple of WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump, attracted the ire of The Animal, who has long feuded with the former president. Bautista retweeted a tweet by The Palmer Report and commented:

But Bautista doesn't limit all of his Twitter activity to what politicians are doing or saying. Bautista also likes to keep up with what his fellow entertainment superstars are saying about what politicians are doing or saying. So Bautista also retweeted superstar actor George Takei's reaction to the latest incoherent ramblings by the former commander in chief, which are becoming more difficult to comprehend than an Ultimate Warrior promo.

How do they sit there with fake ass smiles on their faces appeasing that moron? https://t.co/x1mmTDHoPj — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we don't just cover what Dave Bautista is tweeting about on July 4th weekend. We cover what he's tweeting all year long. Happy July 4th!