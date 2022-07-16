Dave Coulier Talks Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know" & When He Knew

Actor Dave Coulier has left his indelible mark on pop culture since his breakout hit sitcom Full House on ABC as comedian Joey Gladstone, who's helped to raise his widowed brother's (Bob Saget) children since its premiere in 1987, appearing in all 193 episodes during its eight-season run. He also reprised his role for the Netflix sequel spinoff Fuller House appearing in 16 episodes. His third major claim to fame is unintentional as the subject of Canadian artist Alanis Morissette's 1995 hit song "You Oughta Know" from her breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill. The song chronicled her heartbreak caused following a breakup with a former lover after two years. Coulier recalled the time he first heard the song on Jim Norton & Sam Roberts' SiriusXM show on the Faction Talk channel.

When Dave Coulier Heard About "You Oughta Know"

Coulier told Norton and Roberts that he was enjoying the song before his own suspicions arose while driving in Detroit. "There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about," he said after buying the album at a record store. "Like [in 'Right Through You'] 'your shake is like a fish.' I'd go, 'Hey, dead fish me,' and we'd do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it, and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.' And that was my first thought." His relationship with Morissette started in 1992 when she was 18 and he was 33, and broke up two years later. While Jagged, which sold over 10 million upon its release, came out a year after the split, Morissette never revealed who the song is about. The album won a combined four Grammys, two for the album itself and two for "You Oughta Know".